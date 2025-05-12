Move reinforces +impact’s regional leadership in innovative advisory, sustainability and customer experience solutions with ‘first in market’ offering

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Serco has announced that Climatize, its sustainability and engineering consultancy, and ExperienceLab, its leading design and innovation agency, will transition into +impact, Serco’s advisory business. This move marks a significant milestone in the consolidation of +impact’s advisory capabilities, strengthening its focus in providing customer experience, design-led, and operational transformation solutions. Climatize is anticipated to complete its full integration into +impact in the UAE by the end of 2026, while the transition has already been successfully completed for the KSA and global markets.

As part of the move, Rena Baba, previously Director of ExperienceLab Middle East, has been appointed to the role of Director of Experience Design and Innovation at +impact in the Middle East, and Engi Jaber, who heads Climatize, will become Associate Partner - Sustainability at +impact. The creation of the new positions underlines the key roles the two will play in driving the evolution of +impact going forward.

Launched by Serco in September 2024, +impact brings together expert advice with proven delivery experience, offering practical, sustainable, and user-centric solutions for government, critical infrastructure and regulated businesses. It is led globally by Phil Malem, who also serves as CEO of Serco in the Middle East, reflecting the region’s growing leadership in innovative advisory, sustainability and customer experience solutions.

The integration of both Climatize and ExperienceLab aligns with +impact’s commitment to delivering advisory services grounded in real-world operational expertise. It also reinforces +impact’s commitment to delivering top-tier sustainability and environmental services both within and beyond the built environment sector, following the integration of Climatize into the +impact portfolio after its acquisition by Serco in February 2024.

Phil Malem, CEO of +impact and Serco Middle East said: “Integrating Climatize and ExperienceLab into +impact reflects our commitment to continuously evolving and strengthening the way we help clients achieve lasting transformation. This move allows us to blend creative design with operational insight, ensuring that our advisory services are not just strategic, but also deeply actionable. It will also enable us to continue bringing our end-to-end capabilities to the Middle East to empower governments and businesses to achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and impact a better future.

“In essence, we are creating a ‘first in market’ offering, blending the best of our capabilities and expertise with the specialist skills and real-world operational experience of ExperienceLab and Climatize. By combining this diverse expertise, we’re positioning ourselves to offer tailored, impactful solutions that help clients to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Paul Bogan, +impact Partner said: "Climatize and ExperienceLab have both played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s approach to customer experience, sustainability, and human-centred design. By integrating their expertise into +impact, spearheaded by Rena and Engi, we are strengthening our ability to help clients navigate complex challenges with practical, real-world solutions. This move consolidates our advisory offering under one brand, ensuring we continue to deliver transformative, people-centred, sustainable and innovative climate-orientated solutions at scale for the citizens and communities in which we support."

Over the coming weeks, all advisory-related brands will transition under the +impact umbrella, reinforcing Serco’s position as a leader in delivering advisory services that combine strategic insight with operational and implementation experience.

