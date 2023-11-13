The agreement has been signed as the 18th Dubai Airshow takes place this week.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Serco, a leading provider of essential services, has been awarded an eight-year contract to deliver aviation fire rescue and paramedical services at Red Sea International Airport in Saudi Arabia. The contract, valued at SAR 157m, was awarded by daa International who are the airport operators for Red Sea International Airport.

Serco will support the Red Sea International Airport, a new key hub in Saudi Arabia, by providing specialist capabilities to enable Category 7 services, which require specialist trained fire rescue and paramedic personnel. To service the contract, Serco has hired a highly skilled team of 65 professionals to provide critical fire and rescue services at Red Sea International Airport.

The personnel will operate and maintain a modern fleet of highly specialised emergency vehicles and equipment to assure the safety of airport operations. These services are crucial to meet the regulatory requirements set by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and to ensure the safety and security of all airport operations.

In the lead up to the contract start date, Serco has attracted and trained Saudi nationals to fulfil the entire critical operation of the emergency dispatch and control room function.

Serco Middle East CEO Phil Malem said: “We are committed to working with daa International to ensure that the Red Sea International Airport is one of the safest in the world. Serco has a long history of providing fire and rescue services, and our team is dedicated to ensuring the safety of passengers, aircraft and airport infrastructure, contributing to the smooth and efficient operation of the airport. We continue to make an impact and bring national visions to life by supporting Saudi’s Vision 2030 through our work across the Kingdom.”

Red Sea International Airport CEO Paul O’ Donovan said: "Serco's world-class expertise and track record of success make them the perfect partner to help us ensure the safety of the airport’s passengers and staff. We are excited to work with Serco to make Red Sea International Airport a model of safety for airports around the world. This 8-year agreement opens the door to a long-term partnership dedicated to ensuring the safety of our guests and staff at Red Sea International Airport (RSI).

About daa International:

daa International is part of daa plc, a global airport and travel retail group with businesses and clients in 15 countries around the world. The company is state-owned and headquartered at Dublin Airport. daa’s principal activities include operating and managing Dublin and Cork airports in Ireland, as well as holding a 20% stake in Düsseldorf Airport in Germany and an 11% stake in Hermes Airports, which operates Larnaca and Paphos airports in Cyprus. The group’s travel retail business Aer Rianta International (ARI) has operations in 13 countries, (Ireland, Cyprus, Montenegro, Portugal, Canada, Barbados, India, Indonesia, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.) daa International offers advisory, management and investment services to clients globally. Its flagship contracts for the business are the management contracts for Terminal 5 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and the Red Sea International Airport, Saudi Arabia.

About Serco:

Serco is an international leading provider of public services, with an in-depth understanding of the region. We manage people, assets and data on behalf of our clients and partners, with a strong focus on service excellence enabled by ExperienceLab, our customer experience and service design agency. We leverage the latest technology and harness international expertise to deliver world-class public services to government and semi-government bodies and large private corporations.

Serco is also committed to supporting regional economies by working with and training local talent through nationalisation programmes. We actively seek opportunities to make a positive difference in the region and to help maximise ROI for businesses and governments and extend the life of their assets. Serco, Impacting a Better Future. More information can be found at www.serco.com/ME

