Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Serco Middle East has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SaveFast Training Academy, one of the region’s leading Health Safety and Environment (HSE) training providers, at this week’s LEAP event.

The MOU marks a significant commitment by the public service company to enhance safety and upskill local talent in Saudi Arabia using SaveFast’s innovative training and technology solutions. The SaveFast Training Academy boasts state-of-the-art facilities in both Riyadh and the UAE, with a comprehensive range of HSE, driver training and technology solutions. These incorporate the use of virtual reality technology, behaviour-based telematics and HSE technologies, that create lasting, impactful training for employees.

The collaboration between Serco and SaveFast Training Academy, supports the requirements of the Saudi Government ministries, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism as they seek to foster local capabilities in line with Vision 2030 and Saudi nationalisation goals. Saudi Nationals will have the opportunity to gain safety qualifications through SaveFast Training Academy before learning continues in a real-work environment with Serco.

Through their combined capabilities SaveFast and Serco will enhance the services they provide to current and future clients in the UAE and KSA through the HSE Training Academy, on-site tailored training courses and robust analysis of safety data. This initiative will provide insights and data essential for predicting and preventing workplace incidents, whether in office environments or on construction sites across cities, major developments or giga projects.

Mona Althagafi, Serco KSA Country Director, said: “Our allegiance with SaveFast is instrumental in supporting the Kingdom’s aspiration for a safer and more skilled workforce, in line with Vision 2030’s ambitious goals. This partnership underscores our commitment to the government’s efforts in enhancing the nation’s human capital and ensuring the safety and welfare of all individuals in the workplace is paramount.”

Mania Hossaini, CEO of SaveFast Training Academy said: “The collaboration between Serco and SaveFast opens a new chapter in vocational excellence, delivering bespoke training programmes that address the specific needs of the Saudi employment sector. Our focus goes beyond imparting knowledge; it’s about instilling confidence in the Saudi workforce to be able to operate with the highest standards of safety and efficiency. Through this synergy, we are setting new benchmarks for workforce readiness, essential for the dynamic growth envisioned by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

