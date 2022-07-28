Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Selfdrive.ae, The Smart Mobility Super App launched ‘NEOS’ – the UAE’s 1st New Car Every Year program giving the customers flexibility to drive a brand-new car every year that would offer an alternative to car ownership and a hassle-free experience. The Super App has partnered with Automobile Manufacturers and Car Dealerships across UAE to offer this program across 50+ different car models from Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Cadillac, BMW, GMC, Audi, Mercedes and more brands in line with its platform. Selfdrive.ae currently manages a fleet of over 3500 cars, accumulating to an asset value of USD 500 Million. In the next 12 months, the Super App aims to add more 5000 cars under this offering.

Selfdrive.ae, the mobility tech company that provides vehicle rentals, subscriptions, and leasing services, is the first in the UAE to launch this unique offering under its NEOS program. The new program will allow customers to exchange their cars every year with a brand-new car. Under the NEOS program rates start from AED 3,199 for BMW; AED 2,799 for Volkswagen, AED 2,249 for Chevrolet and varies differently depending on varied car models.

Being the Market Leader in the region in the vehicle subscription and digital leasing, Selfdrive.ae has always been a forerunner in identifying the customer needs and in introducing services that cater the customer requirements with a seamless experience in the mobility segment. As such, under the NEOS program, the customer needs to select a car for a 1-year tenure and just pay a monthly fee. A brand-new car will get delivered as per the date and time requested.

The predetermined monthly amount for subscribing to the vehicle under the NEOS program includes insurance, service and maintenance, replacement vehicle and roadside assistance at zero additional cost. With zero maintenance or no overhead cost and no 20 percent down payment, the Super APP’s latest offering aims to provide Car Ownership with Zero Liability.

Speaking on the launch, Soham Shah, Founder & CEO, Selfdrive.ae said, “We believe that we have all it takes to launch NEOS as this will be a game changer for the customers who are looking to drive brand new car every year to experience the new edge car technology and innovative features getting launched year after year. We are moving towards creating an alternate ecosystem for vehicle ownership via on demand digital leasing and subscription at zero cost of ownership as millennials are shifting towards a subscription economy that helps them to maintain their finances.”

He added, “Also as OTT platforms keep attracting the younger generation, they have realized the feasibility of having on-demand-services and in many ways compared it with car ownership and its liabilities, making it easier for them to subscribe to vehicles as well. Therefore, through our smart subscription and leasing program, we intend to simplify the process for them further and offer a seamless experience. This service intends to make the younger generation realize how easy it is to subscribe or lease a car without unnecessary struggles and long waiting periods.”

Selfdrive.ae, the Super App is designed on a proprietary tech concept known as search–select–pay, which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to match users’ profiles with the cars they wish to drive. Its integrated technology is simple, yet robust making it a seamless process for the users to navigate through the App and to make an instant reservation in less than 60 seconds with spot confirmation. The Super App car rental platform gives customers access to over 20,000 vehicles at 100+ locations across the region. It offers various products for users, express booking (daily and weekly), micro lease (1 month to 12 months) and LeasePro (lease to own) offering brand new “0” KM cars direct from the dealership from 1 year to 3 years.

