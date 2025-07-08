Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties signed an agreement with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) to participate in the national KAFA’A Program, which aims to improve energy efficiency in high-consumption facilities. Under the agreement, Seef Mall – Seef District and Seef Mall – Muharraq will join the initiative, implementing a range of technical and operational measures to reduce electricity consumption and enhance energy efficiency in line with national standards.

Part of Bahrain’s broader strategy to promote energy sustainability and reduce carbon emissions, the KAFA’A Program is in line with regional efforts across the GCC to achieve clean and sustainable energy goals. It is considered one of the Kingdom’s key national projects supporting its commitment to reaching carbon neutrality by 2060, contributing to the region’s drive to address climate change and diversify energy sources.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “Our participation in the KAFA’A Program underscores our commitment to improving energy efficiency across our destinations. We are dedicated to adopting best practices in environmental sustainability, advanced technologies, and digital systems to optimize the management and operation of our properties. This step highlights the value of collaboration with government entities in achieving sustainable development goals and reinforces Seef Properties’ role in supporting Bahrain’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability and responsible resource use, in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.”

The agreement marks another milestone in Seef Properties’ ongoing efforts to implement smart, sustainable solutions across its portfolio. The company recently launched a major solar energy project to supply all its destinations with clean energy. With a total capacity of 8.9 megawatts, the project is expected to generate around 14,000 megawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by over 10,000 metric tons each year.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.