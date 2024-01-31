Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility commitments, Seef Properties hosted its annual ‘Seef Al Khair’ event. In attendance were Seef Properties Chairman, Mr. Essa Najibi; Vice Chairman, Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed; and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, as well as representatives of major charity organizations.

Mr. Najibi distributed donations to local charities working in a range of social fields, including culture, special needs, education, elderly care, health and wellbeing, support for orphans, and others.

Both Mr. Najibi and Dr. Al Sayed delivered speeches at the event. They thanked His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for their exceptional leadership and support for humanitarian initiatives.

Mr. Najibi said: “By focusing on key areas such as education, health, and culture, we aim to create a lasting impact that goes beyond mere financial contributions, fostering a stronger, more resilient community. We believe in nurturing a vibrant society where every member has the opportunity to thrive, and are committed to making a significant and sustainable difference in people’s lives.”

Dr. Al Sayed added: “This event reaffirms Seef Properties' commitment to supporting charitable projects. The 'Seef Al Khair' campaign underscores the company's dedication to the communities in which it operates and its role in enhancing social welfare.”

Seef Properties’ CSR strategy is based on four values: support, culture, sustainability, and awareness. It aligns with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of No Poverty, Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education, and Partnership for the Goals.

