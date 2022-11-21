Commitment to gender inclusivity has also been recognized by Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has achieved excellence in gender pay parity across the Middle East, enhancing its position as a champion of workplace diversity and inclusivity.

These efforts were rewarded as it won the Best Gender-Inclusive Company at the inaugural Middle East Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2022 held recently in Dubai. The business scored higher than the gender equality index (GEI) average and marked significant progress on equal pay and gender pay parity.

Asli Cakir, Schneider Electric’s Gulf HR Vice President, commented: “Each day we strive to make an impact and this award is an important recognition of our progress to promote workplace equality. Diversity, equity and inclusion is deeply embedded in our DNA. They are far from corporate buzzwords and remain firmly rooted values that run to the heart of our organization and every employee that makes Schneider Electric great.”

The achievement can be attributed to Schneider’s Global Pay Equity Framework, which identifies gender pay gaps within comparable employee groups and ensures consistency, fairness, and greater transparency. The business has committed to achieving a gender pay gap of less than 1% by 2025. It also achieved above-average GEI scores in terms of inclusive culture, up by 15% this year from previous figures.

Schneider Electric has grown into a brand that supports women’s empowerment. The company has been recognized by Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the fifth year in a row and in the UAE, Schneider Electric is one of 18 private sector signatories to sign a pledge earlier this year to accelerate Sustainable Development Goal 5 realization, and to raise the percentage of women in leadership positions to 30% by 2025.

In May of this year, Schneider Electric was certified a Great Place to Work in the Gulf by the Great Place to Work Institute for the first time. The award underscores the value Schneider Electric places on personal development, happiness, respect and creating a best-in-class company culture. The company is also on LinkedIn’s list of one of the top companies to work for in the UAE.

