Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that it will be hosting a press conference on Wednesday, April 12th, at 9pm, at its headquarters to unveil the agenda for the 14th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF). Scheduled to take place from May 3 – 14 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the festival is set to feature an exciting programme of activities led by distinguished guests, including illustrators, authors, thinkers, and content creators.

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and Khawla Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, will be sharing the details of the festival's schedule during the conference. Attendees can look forward to hearing about the diverse range of workshops, competitions, awards, and book and illustration exhibitions that will be available over the course of the 12-day event.

Media representatives, publishers, writers, and all those with an interest in the literary arts are cordially invited to attend the press conference and gain insight into the upcoming festival.

As preparations for the new edition of SCRF are underway, the festival promises to be yet another landmark achievement for Sharjah. The event provides a nurturing environment and a platform for children to develop their skills, broaden their knowledge, and instil the habit of reading, thereby reinforcing family efforts in building their children's future.

