Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy and Food Stuff Company (SADAFCO), the leader in the UHT (long life) milk, ice cream and tomato paste in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reported positive financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2022.

In comparison to the same quarter last year the company's total sales revenue grew by 28 percent owing to increased efforts in distribution, operations (including ecommerce channels) and in-store visibility for major SKUs; a resumption of activities after covid; a nominal increase in selling prices; and a focus on markets outside Saudi Arabia. SADAFCO's market share increased across all product categories, including milk, ice cream, and tomato paste.

Although raw material costs and macro inflationary pressures have increased, the company reported a gross margin of 32% versus 30% last year, as a result of marginally higher selling prices for selected SKUs, increased focus on high margin products, and improved production efficiency in the factories, in particular the realizing efficiencies in the new ice cream factory and the ‘renovated’ milk factory.

SADAFCO CEO Patrick Stillhart said: "The economic and supply chain dynamics presented us with a formidable challenge. At SADAFCO however, we believe Impossible is Nothing. We remained focused on our mission to delight our customers and find innovative solutions to these challenges. We are all delighted with the results for the first quarter and are committed to, bringing more efficiencies into our operations, logistics and distribution. It has allowed us to counteract the tremendous increase in raw material and logistical costs, and minimize the effects on the end-consumer”

The company also reported, selling & distribution expenses as a percentage of sales decreased from 15.6% to 12.8%. General & administrative expenses decreased to 5% as a percentage of sales.

-Ends-

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly-listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1977, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com