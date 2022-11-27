SFA to use AOU's sports facilities to implement sports capacity development initiatives and community sports events

Riyadh: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Open University (AOU) in Riyadh to cooperate on implementing sports programs and promoting a sports culture with the common objective of building a healthy and active society. The MoU will further see the two entities work together to promote community sports and build a healthy lifestyle among university students.

The MoU was signed in the presence of HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, and Dr.Ali bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani, Rector of the Arab Open University.

Under the MoU, the Saudi Sports for All Federation will use AOU's sports facilities to launch initiatives, implement sports capacity development initiatives and sports groups, organize community sports events, and motivate students to participate in events organized by the SFA.

Commenting on the collaboration, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, said: "The signing of the MoU forms part of our strategy to launch partnerships with several relevant entities, most notably the Arab Open University, where we will work together to promote a sports culture among students by organizing sports events and activities."

He added: "Through this agreement, we will work together to organize community sports events and programs at the Arab Open University. We will also cooperate with the university in the fields of research, studies, data, and statistics to enhance our objective of attracting a large number of university students to participate in sports and physical activities. This will help achieve our strategic objectives."

Dr. Ali Al-Shahrani, Rector of the Arab Open University in the Kingdom, said: "We are pleased to sign this MoU with the Saudi Sports for All Federation, through which we seek to provide an integrated educational environment for our male and female students by launching initiatives, sports events, and community programs within the university's facilities. This agreement will help promote a sports culture among our students."

Al-Shahrani added: "Through this memorandum, we aim to provide multiple opportunities for people to participate in sports and physical activity in order to promote a healthy lifestyle and prevent diseases."

SFA is the main body responsible for promoting a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom by providing opportunities for Saudi society members to participate in sports activities. The Federation will continue partnering with government entities, sports executives, sports federations, and the wider public and private sectors to achieve its objectives of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

SFA focuses on four strategic priorities to increase physical activity rates: education, community, and volunteering, fitness and health, campaigns, and promotions. This strategy has been designed for women, men, youth, the elderly, and people with special needs across the Kingdom. The Federation also adopts a dynamic international networking program to introduce the brand to the sports community.

The Arab Open University is a regional university located in nine Arab countries. It was founded in 1996 by HRH Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as a non-profit institution and a non-traditional education academic entity. The institution focused on scientific, social, and cultural fields. In 2002, the academic institution partnered with the Open University in the United Kingdom and transformed into an integrated university.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity.

Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase in physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.