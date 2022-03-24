Jeddah: After the successful deployment of medical cover solutions for the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Saudi Response Plus Medical Services (RPM) has been appointed as the official medical support partner for 2022.

The prestigious sporting event, which will be held in Jeddah from March 24th to March 27th, will celebrate all things motorsport across 3 incredible, action-packed days. Saudi RPM has been tasked to ensure the safety of all the attendees at all times.

To meet this demand, Saudi RPM will deploy a skilled team of over 150+ paramedics and nurses who will operate more than 23 ambulances and over 12 onsite clinics. It is the aim of Saudi RPM to ensure that there are minimum casualties during this prestigious international event.

Adding years of experience and expertise in Emergency medicine to the Saudi RPM contingent is Dr. Zuhair Alsharafi, joining the team this year as Medical Director to oversee and orchestrate when it comes to the synchronization of both medical and operational roles in the team. Commenting on his role, “Emergency management of events are similar to the daily management of the ER and part of my expertise also comes from my vast experience in practicing mass disaster drills and mass casualty exercises. In addition to my assistance and administrative role in the team, they have come fully prepared with crash condensed meetings held weeks prior to the event to set the stage.”

Mobilizing a strong contingent of world class medical professionals, Saudi RPM has taken all the required precautions. Confirmed Wynand Wyngarrdt, Chief of RPM EMS, “After the incredible experience we had last year, we are confident that we will be able to meet all the demands of the event this year as well. Our team is experienced enough to face the toughest challenges, and we look forward to another successful stint.”

Major Tom Louis, CEO, Response Plus Holding PJSC, added “The Saudi Response Plus team has actively been associated with providing highest standard of medical services for many prestigious international events. We hold ourselves and our teams to the highest standards and deliver on our commitments with dedication and sincerity. This is what sets up apart from the rest and makes us the partner of choice for such prestigious events.”

