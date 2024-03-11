Agreement will drive technological advancement in the media sector in Saudi’s knowledge-based economy

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Ministry of Media (MoM) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a landmark collaboration with eWTP Arabia Capital (eWTPA), a leading investment platform with roots in China and Saudi Arabia, to promote investments in and advancements of the Saudi Arabia media ecosystem. The partnership is dedicated to fostering innovation and economic growth and will establish a joint Asia media committee to nurture Saudi media talent.

This strategic partnership aims to drive forward technological advancement and investment opportunities within the media sector marking a significant step towards Saudi Arabia's vision for a thriving knowledge-based economy.

Under this partnership, the Ministry of Media and eWTP Arabia Capital will join forces to create a dynamic ecosystem that will tap into eWTPA’s expertise and network to gain industry insights that will fuel the expansion of the Saudi media industry.

“Our mission is always to create more platforms for young talent in Saudi to access new technologies and new potential avenues for growth. Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing content-consuming markets in the world, driven by technology and innovation. We believe through this strategic partnership, we would be able to build a broader network, support the local talent to connect with the greatest minds across the world, and ensure that their creativity is channelled towards benefitting humankind,” said Faisal Al Khamisi, Chairman of Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Drone and Programming

Jerry Li, Founder and Managing Partner of eWTPA, echoed this sentiment, expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "We are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Media in this transformative initiative. Together, we will identify and invest in ground-breaking technologies and ventures that have the potential to revolutionize the media ecosystem and create sustainable value for the Kingdom. We are deeply committed to supporting and investing in the growth of young media talent who can leverage our network in Asia. This partnership will further advance the implementation of the national media strategy.”

The partnership will strive to promote technological advancements within the media sector in Saudi Arabia and explore how these innovations can be used to boost media operations and content distribution. eWTPA will actively assist the MoM in examining digital technologies and educating media professionals about best practices to drive growth and competitiveness in the Saudi media sector.

The MoM and eWTPA will also collectively set up an Asian media committee that will offer workshops, programs, and mentorship opportunities to help individuals in the Saudi media develop and nurture their skills.

eWTPA has previously received funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and has successfully helped several companies to establish themselves in Saudi Arabia. This partnership underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to fostering innovation in the media industry and highlights eWTPA’s commitment to equipping young talent in the Kingdom with the wealth of expertise required to succeed in their professional journeys.

By combining the strengths of the public and private sectors, the Ministry of Media and eWTPA are committed to accelerating the pace of technological innovation and propelling Saudi Arabia to the forefront of the global digital economy.

About MoM:

About Ministry of Media(Saudi Arabia) The Ministry of Media is a governmental body of Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Media supervises all means of visual, audio and written communication content in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while also develops and increases its productivity, and seeks to lead the media sector in the Kingdom towards its pioneering role at the regional and international levels.

About eWTPA:

Founded in 2019, eWTP Arabia Capital (“eWTPA”) is an investment platform based in Saudi Arabia and China. Backed by marquee investors, Public Investment Fund (PIF) and eWTP Capital, eWTPA helps create robust local digital ecosystems in the MENA region by partnering with market-leading Chinese businesses and providing a gateway for these companies to establish a strong and sustainable presence in the region. To date, eWTPA has invested in over 18 companies in the cloud and digital sector, 13 of which have already established themselves successfully in KSA.