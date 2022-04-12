Dubai, United Arab Emirates— Global technology company SAP’s Human Experience Management arm, SuccessFactors, recently awarded leading organizations in the Middle East for the successful implementation of SAP SuccessFactors solutions for HR transformations at the SAP HXM Elite Club Award MENA South 2021.

SAP awarded a total of 21 organizations across three main categories: The Largest HXM Transformation category identified the top customers for the largest and boldest transformations in HR; the Innovation Awards category focused on innovations in 2021, and the Tenacity Award category was aimed at those who pushed forward across all challenges.

Commenting on the wins, Jan Duthoo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SAP SuccessFactors, EMEA South, said: “SuccessFactors is one of SAP’s most successful offerings and we are proud to see its large-scale implementation in the region. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each winner and thank them for their commitment towards SAP and SuccessFactors. We aim to provide top-notch HR and Human Experience Management solutions that are applicable across various industry sectors and this award ceremony is a true testament to SuccessFactors achieving that goal.” In the first category, four main organizations were identified for the Largest HXM Transformation. This category saw Qatar’s Civil Service and Governmental Development Bureau, and Power International Holding winning for the Largest HXM Transformation in Government and Conglomerates respectively. Meanwhile, Egypt-based Banque Misr was awarded for the same in Financial Services, and UAE’s Chalhoub Group was awarded for Retail.

The second category for Innovation Awards saw the distribution of a total of 16 awards. UAE based organizations took home many of the awards for various sectors. This included Kerzner International (Hospitality), Khidmah (Facility Management), Al Habtoor Motors (Automotive), Averda International (Waste Management and Environmental Services), Magrabi (Retail), Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Utility), Majid Al Futtaim (Holding), Pure Health (Healthcare), Al Dahra (Agriculture), UAE Space Agency (Government) and Air Arabia (Aviation).

This category also had winners from Qatar including Qatar International Islamic Bank (Banking), Al Jazeera Media Network (Media & Entertainment) and Gulf Warehousing Company (Logistics). Oman based Sohar Aluminum was awarded in the Manufacturing sector while the Jordan-based Jordan Kuwait Bank was awarded in the Commercial Banking sector.

Hayel Saeed Anaam from Yemen was awarded the HXM Tenacity Award in the Holding Sector for commitment and dedication despite the unstable environment of the region.

