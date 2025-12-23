Amman, Jordan – In a bold celebration of creativity, Samsung Electronics MENA and Anghami, the region's leading music streaming platform, have launched 'I Am the Scene', a regional initiative focused on supporting emerging artists across the Middle East region. This dynamic collaboration not only bridges the gap between foldable Galaxy innovation and musical artistry but also celebrating rising stars from the Middle East through mobile-led music creation.

Central to the campaign are Samsung's latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. Designed as all-in-one creative studios, the smartphone enables artists to compose, record, film, and edit their work with unparalleled precision and flair. Features such as Nightography for capturing every detail of with the help of Galaxy AI to enable musicians to bring their visions to life in ways previously unimaginable.

To inspire and guide the next wave of talent, the campaign features collaborations with one of two of MENA's most influential artists: Sultan Al Murshed and Marilyne Naaman. Together, they led hands-on workshops, sharing their expertise and demonstrating how Galaxy devices can be used in elevate every stage of the creative process — from composing, and recording, to filming and editing. Their own collaborative track, produced entirely on the Galaxy Z Fold7, highlights what is possible with mobile-led contemporary music production.

Omar Saheb, Regional Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, said: “'I Am the Scene’ is more than just a collaboration. By merging Samsung's groundbreaking foldable technology with Anghami's powerful platform, we're giving young artists the tools to step into the spotlight and share their stories with the world. This campaign is a testament to our unwavering commitment to unlocking creativity and self-expression across the region."

Ramy Al-Kadhi, Head of Commercial, Anghami & OSN+, added: "Our partnership with Samsung continues to break barriers for emerging talent in MENA. 'I Am the Scene' is a celebration of the region's vibrant music culture, and we're thrilled to provide a platform where innovation meets artistry. Together, we're shaping the future of music by giving creators the tools they need to succeed."

As 'I Am the Scene' unfolds, it also highlights how Galaxy devices are used by young music makers. Features such as Audio Eraser for perfecting recordings and AI-powered editing tools that help with production. By supporting aspiring musicians in delivering high-quality work, Samsung and Anghami help bring forward new voices from across Arab youth communities. This is their moment to shine: to take the stage, make their mark, and boldly claim that they are the scene.

Watch the full music video here, shot with the Galaxy Z Fold7: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi-b_MTHJsc

