Samail Industrial City, which falls under the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed new investment contracts to localise three projects focusing on water desalination, building materials, and plastics. With a total investment volume exceeding RO 8 million, the three projects will cover a total area of approximately 50,000 sqm. The new projects aim to generate job opportunities for the national cadres and supply both local and international markets with top-notch products manufactured utilising cutting-edge technologies, thereby boosting the national economy.

The first agreement was signed with Tasnee Metal Company to set up a project for manufacturing water treatment and desalination equipment on a plot covering 10,045 sqm with an investment of RO 4,850,000. The second contract was signed with Prism Global Company, to establish a project focusing on manufacturing of gypsum, cement and adhesives on a 19,865 sqm area and an investment of RO1,800,000. Lastly, the third agreement with Future for Plastic Industries involves establishing a project for manufacturing plastic and rubber products. With an investment of RO 1,400,000, this project will be located on a land area of 20,000 sqm.