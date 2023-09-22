Dubai, UAE: The 22nd edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined, came to a close yesterday at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Over three days, thousands of aspiring job seekers connected with leading local and international organisations to learn about the vast range of career opportunities available to them.



The UAE’s foremost recruitment, skills development and networking forum for Emiratis provided a platform to inspire young people to take their next professional steps and network with over 100 prospective employers from pioneering organisations, including platinum sponsor Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, DEWA, ENOC, Dubai Human Resource Department, Hitachi, and many more.



Thousands of job seekers packed the halls on the event’s last day. Young people networked with potential employers, CVs were handed out, and companies including Al Futtaim Group and Deloitte conducted interviews on their stands, while AW Rostamani, Siemens, and other top firms, held 15-minute interviews through the Get Hired! activation.



Also taking place on day three were more inspirational talks in the new feature ‘Empower Her’. After hearing leader insights from Fatma AlMehairi, Vice President – Sales, UAE, Middle East, Africa at Etihad on the second day, visitors on the third day heard tips from life coach Rafiahh Muhammed, mentorship on relationships in the workplace from Dr. Yasmina AlMehairi, and career tips from Emirates Group, represented by Ramla Eisa Al Shiri, Vice President - IT Agile Delivery and Programme Management; Mona AlSayegh, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and Meerah Ketait, Manager Retail and Leisure.



The final day of Ru’ya also saw the presentation of prizes for three competitions: the entrepreneurship competition The Next Founder; the upcycled fashion challenge Fashion Reborn; and the sustainable car contest Green Wheel, where 1,000 students from over 30 UAE schools competed.



Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “At this year’s show, the first since the introduction of Emiratisation targets, we have been delighted to once again welcome thousands of aspirational young Emiratis. By connecting them with many of the country’s leading employers, Ru’ya continues to support the Emiratisation efforts of these businesses and bolster the vision of the nation’s wise leadership. Ru’ya also expanded into new sectors this year, including commercial real estate, legal and healthcare, and we are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from new-to-show-exhibitors. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all our exhibiting partners, and hope that all our visitors left feeling inspired to take the next steps towards the career of their dreams.”



Exhibiting at Ru’ya for the first time, healthcare provider Medicinic praised the quality of candidates.



“As a company completely committed to expanding our team of UAE Nationals, Mediclinic is delighted to be participating at the Ru’ya Careers event. We have had the pleasure of meeting a large number of interested potential candidates and have been able to demonstrate in person the many benefits of working at Mediclinic as a UAE National. We have a wide range of positions available, including clinical, allied health and administrative roles”, commented Hind Al Mansoori, HR Director, Mediclinic Middle East.



Another newcomer to Ru’ya, developer Nakheel was also happy with engagement at their stand.



Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer, Nakheel, said “Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 plays a pivotal role in developing a competitive knowledge economy and is an incredible platform that empowers and nurtures local talent. Our participation at the Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 underscores our commitment to supporting the vision of the UAE’s leadership and investing in national talent. Our stand attracted insightful discussions and interactive engagement and we look forward to developing the vast national talent in the UAE to be at the forefront of the nation’s burgeoning real estate sector.”



Long-term exhibitors looked back at how Ru’ya’s journey over the last 22 editions has reflected in their own successes.



Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Head of Emiratisation Strategy and Planning, Al-Futtaim Group said: "As we conclude our 20th year at the Ru'ya Careers UAE, we reflect on the invaluable opportunities this event has consistently provided.



“Over these two decades, we've had the privilege of meeting thousands of Emiratis, and each year, our participation has been marked by success. This year was no exception. Al-Futtaim Group proudly offered hundreds of job opportunities for Emiratis across all our five business divisions - automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health, as well as our Education Foundation and Corporate Services. The enthusiasm and talent we've encountered over the past three days have been truly remarkable.



“Hundreds of candidates actively engaged with our talent teams, and many were presented with immediate job offers. To cater to the overwhelming interest, we even introduced a Virtual Interview area, ensuring every Emirati talent was given an opportunity. As the curtains close on this year's Ru'ya Careers UAE, our two-decade-long association stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing Emirati talent. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration and ensuring that no one is left behind in our pursuit of excellence."



Participating in Ru’ya since its inception in 2000, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, represented by the Department of Nationalisation of the Tourism Sector at Dubai College of Tourism, welcomed on its stand many Emiratis looking to develop their careers. Reem Al Khouri, a business administration graduate with 15 years of experience in the public and private sectors, said: “I came to Ru'ya with the aim of applying for, and hopefully obtaining, a better job in one of the key economic sectors in Dubai. I was pleased with the level of organisation of the exhibition, and the engagement between visitors and exhibitors, particularly on the Dubai College of Tourism stand".



For more information on Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined 2023, please visit the website at https://www.ruyacareers.ae/ Ru’ya Careers will return in 2024.



