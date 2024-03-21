Dubai, UAE: RTS Investments Group today announces that it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to operate its Business Bay Hotel in Dubai. The hotel will become the Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai and will join the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Q2 2024. The hotel remains fully operational for guests and visitors during the transition.

Andrea Strim, General Manager of the Business Bay Hotel, on behalf of RTS Investments Group, commented, "Our property in Business Bay, Dubai, will operate under the Renaissance Hotels portfolio, and continue delivering sophistication and cultural exploration in this vibrant city. As we begin the partnership with Marriott International, we look forward to continuing our journey to provide bespoke hospitality in the heart of Dubai”.

Following the completion of the rebrand into Renaissance Hotels, the property will cater to curious travellers seeking beyond traditional hospitality – embracing the brand’s philosophy of providing unique and enriching local experiences for their guests. The hotel also plans to seamlessly connect guests to the pulse of the Business Bay neighbourhood through its emphasis on discovery and curated design.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International commented, “Business Bay continues to grow as a key residential and commercial hub within Dubai and we look forward to strengthening our portfolio within the district with the opening of Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai. Together with RTS Investments Group, we are excited to bring the Renaissance brand’s design, engaging service and rituals to the neighbourhood.”

RTS Investments Group expresses sincere gratitude to Millennium and Copthorne Middle East Holdings Limited. Their invaluable collaboration and unwavering support are appreciated as we continue to operate our second property in Barsha Heights under the Millennium brand umbrella.

For media inquiries, please contact press.office@rtsinvestmentsgroup.com

ABOUT THE HOTEL

Nestled along the Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay, this award-winning hotel comprises 251 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, offering breath-taking views of the city skyline. The hotel boasts unique dining destinations, each providing a distinct experience, from Beau Rivage Bistro featuring French-Mediterranean cuisine to Asia Asiainspired by the ancient spice route, Bella Restaurant & Lounge, a rooftop Italian restaurant, and Lock, Stock & Barrel, the ultimate social gathering venue with live entertainment.

Moreover, the hotel provides the ultimate blend of comfort and convenience within its state-of-the-art meeting facilities, encompassing 11 meeting rooms with natural daylight and an elegant grand ballroom. To enhance the overall experience, the hotel offers the Wellbeings Holistic Healing Centre, Health Club and an Outdoor Swimming Pool for revitalization. Conveniently located in the heart of Dubai, just minutes away from city attractions and beaches, the property stands as the preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers.

ABOUT RTS INVESTMENTS GROUP

We bring to life memorable moments for our guests and we deliver iconic landmarks for our clients.” RTS Investments Group operates a diverse portfolio of companies which has been integrally involved in modern landmarks and recognizable flagships projects in the UAE and across the Middle East, United Kingdom, United States, Barbados, India and Kazakhstan. With proven competencies in Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Trading, Construction, Mining and Real Estate, the company shape memories and accomplish landmark projects.

ABOUT RENAISSANCE® HOTELS

With over 170 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories around the world, Renaissance Hotels has a dynamic and inspiring global portfolio, where every trip is an opportunity for unscripted discoveries. Renaissance Hotels connects travellers to the spirit of the neighbourhood through its theatrical design, entertaining evening bar rituals, and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. For more information, please visit www.renaissancehotels.com and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enrol for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.