Dubai, UAE: Dubai, UAE – Round Social, a boutique communications and social media agency in Dubai, has demonstrated a strong momentum with a succession of strategic client acquisitions. Since its launch in February 2026, the agency has confidently navigated the UAE’s intricate and dynamic marketing landscape with poised resilience. By successfully adapting to the rapidly changing regional landscape, Round Social is consistently strengthening its presence and expanding its reach, further cementing its standing within the region.

In a short span of time, the agency has onboarded a diverse portfolio of clients including Two Guys Home Furnishings, Empress Balinese Massage, Honeypot Furniture, DOD and BDY | CTRL, among others, spanning sectors such as home interiors, retail / e-commerce, wellness and lifestyle. This early growth reflects Round Social’s agile approach and its ability to deliver tailored, insight-led strategies in a rapidly evolving market.

Operating within a region where digital presence remains a key driver of business success, Round Social focuses on building meaningful brand narratives through a combination of strategic communications, creative storytelling and integrated social media execution.

“Our growth is deeply rooted in our commitment to making authentic partnerships with our clients,” said Rehman Murtaza, Founder, Round Social. “We view challenging periods not as obstacles, but as a time to support brands, amplify their stories, and grow together. It is during these times that we are pushed to unlock our greatest potential, and at Round Social, we proudly embrace this philosophy.”

Despite ongoing regional challenges, the agency remains optimistic about the future, with a clear focus on strengthening its presence across the UAE and the wider Middle East. With a commitment to personalised service and impactful campaigns, Round Social continues to scale while maintaining its boutique, client-first approach.

As the regional landscape continues to evolve, Round Social positions itself as a forward-thinking agency, combining creativity with strategic precision to deliver measurable impact for its clients.

Website: https://roundsocial.com/

About Round Social:

Round Social is a Dubai-based boutique communications and social media agency, launched in March 2026, specialising in strategic storytelling, digital growth and brand positioning. The agency partners with lifestyle, hospitality and emerging brands to build meaningful narratives and drive engagement through tailored, insight-led solutions. With a client-first approach, Round Social blends creativity with performance to deliver impactful campaigns, helping brands scale visibility, connect with audiences and achieve measurable growth in a dynamic regional landscape.

Media Contact

Abdul Rehman | pr@roundsocial.com