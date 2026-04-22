Dubai: ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has been recognized in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Gulf Countries AI Professional Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, (Doc #META52993125, October 2025) published by International Data Corporation (IDC), a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets.

The IDC MarketScape evaluates providers based on execution capability and long-term strategy. ZainTECH’s placement reflects its ability to deliver secure, scalable, and industry-led AI solutions across regulated and mission-critical environments in the GCC. The IDC MarketScape notes that ZainTECH demonstrates strong vertical expertise in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and telecom sectors, investing in industry talent and centers of excellence to drive consultative, value-led AI engagement.

A key trend highlighted in this IDC MarketScape is the accelerated growth of the AI professional services market in the GCC, driven by organizations positioning AI as a core pillar of their digital transformation agendas. The IDC MarketScape underscores the importance of industry context, certified delivery capability, regional execution strength, and governance-driven frameworks that enable intelligence to be secure, compliant, scalable, and built for long-term impact.

ZainTECH’s industry-focused AI strategy spans banking and financial services, telecommunications, retail, public sector and energy. The company enables high-value use cases including fraud and AML analytics, AIOps and predictive maintenance, AI-driven inspections and asset performance optimization, and customer intelligence and personalization. Clients are guided through a defined progression covering AI readiness, advanced analytics and machine learning, generative AI, and emerging agentic systems.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, commented: “As organizations shift from experimentation to embedding intelligence into core operating models, the priority is ensuring AI is secure, governed, and resilient. This recognition reaffirms our ability to deploy production-grade AI solutions aligned with regulatory requirements and industry realities across the region.”

ZainTECH operates multi-country AI Centers of Excellence across the MENA region, delivering sovereign, hybrid, and 100% in-country execution models tailored to national data residency and regulatory mandates. Through continued investment in AI talent, governance frameworks, and sustainable infrastructure, ZainTECH enables organizations to scale AI responsibly while driving measurable business outcomes aligned with Group innovation priorities and long-term sustainability goals.

To learn more about ZainTECH’s positioning in the IDC MarketScape, visit: https://services.zaintech.com/idc-ai-marketscape

More about ZainTECH

Supporting organizations and government bodies digitally transform and unlock business value from their technology investments, ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive technology solutions and services. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of organizations in the MEA region by providing centers of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, data, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies powered by responsible AI, local expertise and global innovation.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the MEA region.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider as well as the ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ corporate strategy of accelerating the company’s progression into a purpose-driven TechCo conglomerate.

For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com or www.linkedin.com/company/zaintech.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.