Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) organised a Virtual Open House aimed at introducing students and parents to academic programmes offered in collaboration with a number of UK universities, while providing insights into higher education pathways available within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event featured participation from representatives of Bangor University and the University of London, who delivered presentations on academic programmes and various specialisations, in addition to outlining admission requirements and potential career pathways. BIBF also presented its International Foundation Programme, which prepares students for entry into undergraduate studies.

The session included interactive segments that enabled participants to learn about student and alumni experiences, as well as engage directly with university representatives through live questions and discussions. A virtual tour of BIBF’s campus facilities was also showcased, highlighting the learning environment and student services available.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of Academic Studies Centre at BIBF, stated:

“The organisation of such events reflects BIBF’s commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities within the Kingdom. Our partnerships with UK universities enable students to obtain internationally recognised qualifications without the need to pursue their studies abroad.”

She added that these initiatives contribute to enhancing the readiness of national talent and aligning skills with labour market requirements, supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s direction towards human capital development and sustainable economic growth.

Participants were also offered an application fee waiver and the opportunity to apply directly during the event, as part of efforts to encourage early decision-making among prospective students.

The session also included an interactive raffle featuring BIBF training courses valued at up to BHD 300, along with cash vouchers, aimed at encouraging participation and adding an engaging element to the event.

This initiative forms part of BIBF’s ongoing efforts to promote awareness of international academic education and to deliver specialised programmes that prepare a qualified generation capable of competing across key sectors.