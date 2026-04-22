Lesha Bank Group announced its financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026, reporting a net profit of QAR 48.6 million attributable to equity holders of the Bank. This represents a year-on-year increase of 20%, reflecting the Bank’s resilient performance despite prevailing regional headwinds.

The Bank’s assets under management (AUM) increased to QAR 15 billion, marking a growth of 41% year-on-year. Total investments also expanded by 28% to reach QAR 4.8 billion, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. As of 31 March 2026, total assets stood at QAR 9.9 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 41% resulting mainly from increase in investment activities. Customer deposits recorded a growth of 69%, reaching QAR 4.8 billion. Total income for the period stood at QAR 100 million, supported by an increase in fee-based income and dividend income, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 40%.

Sustained profitability contributed to a strengthening of the Bank’s financial position, with total equity increasing to QAR 1.43 billion, up 7% compared to the same period last year. Return on assets and return on equity stood at 2.2% and 13.2%, respectively, while book value per share reached QAR 1.28 and annualized earnings per share stood at QAR 0.174, underscoring the Bank’s improved financial performance and value creation for shareholders.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented

“Over the past few years, we have remained focused on strengthening our core fundamentals and executing a forward-looking strategy, allowing us to navigate a challenging environment with caution and confidence. Our consistent profitability and strong financial performance underscore the success of our disciplined approach, driven by strategic portfolio diversification and a well-established business continuity framework. These efforts continue to position the Bank to sustain growth, enhance liquidity, and maintain a strong and resilient balance sheet.”

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank Group CEO, added “Our Q1 performance reflects the continued strength of our operating model and disciplined execution across all business lines and subsidiaries. We have maintained a strong focus on optimizing our core operations, enhancing efficiency, and consistently delivering value to our clients and stakeholders. During the period, we made meaningful progress on key strategic initiatives, delivering high-quality investment opportunities while further strengthening our product offering across diverse asset classes, positioning the Bank to effectively capture emerging opportunities. Our prudent approach to risk management, combined with a strong liquidity position, continues to enable us to remain agile and responsive.”

The press release and the full set of financial statements are available on its website at www.leshabank.com. Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).