Dubai, United Arab Emirates, amana, one of the MENA region’s leading neo-brokers, has partnered with Zoya, a company that develops software to help Muslims align their faith with their finances, to introduce a seamless Shariah-compliance screening system—an integrated solution designed to make halal investing easier, clearer, and more accessible for users across the region.

The new system introduces a blue crescent moon icon on the amana platform that instantly marks assets that meet Sharia standards. The feature is powered by Zoya, whose compliance technology helps ensure real-time, reliable screening for Sharia-compliant assets directly within the amana trading app.

With a single tap, amana’s customers can view full certification details, including the verifying authority. A dedicated Sharia-only category is now available in the app as well, enabling investors to discover halal assets without conducting manual research.

For many faith-conscious investors, identifying halal assets has traditionally required navigating multiple tools, cross-checking financial ratios, and spending hours on verification. amana’s integrated approach eliminates this friction by embedding certified Sharia screening—supported by Zoya’s API—directly into the trading and investing experience.

“We built this system to remove the guesswork,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana. “Investors and traders deserve clarity, confidence, and the ability to align their decisions with their values. By integrating Sharia-compliance indicators directly into the app, we’re making Sharia-compliant investing and trading simpler than ever.”

Key features of amana’s Sharia identification system include:

Blue crescent moon icon clearly marking Sharia-compliant assets

Tap-to-view certification with details on the certifying authority

Dedicated Sharia category in Search and For You tabs

Real-time compliance screening powered by Zoya’s technology

By embedding Sharia compliance directly into the trading and investing journey, amana continues to translate regional investor needs into practical, in-app solutions—bridging faith, technology, and modern markets.

About amana

With more than 500,000 users across the Middle East, the trading app offers access to over 6,800 assets—including 1,200+ MENA stocks, U.S. equities, metals, ETFs, FX, and crypto—within a transparent, mobile-first interface.

As an added benefit, amana offers ZERO fees on MENA stocks for the first USD 100,000 invested.

About Zoya

Zoya creates software to help Muslims align their faith with their finances. Zoya’s mission is to bridge Islamic values and modern finance, empowering Muslims to take control of their financial futures.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Karolina Slowikowska

karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.co