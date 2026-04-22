ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, marked Earth Day 2026 today, highlighting over a decade of sustained energy efficiency progress across its operations and revealed that its Energy and Resource Management (E&RM) strategy delivered AED 478 million in cumulative cost savings.

This year's Earth Day is observed under the global theme "Our Power, Our Planet." For ENOC Group, this is not a new commitment but an established operational discipline, embedding energy efficiency into every facility, every system, and every business plan.

This year, the Group marked the occasion by conducting dedicated toolbox talks on energy efficiency across its operational facilities, engaging frontline teams directly in the practical application of the Group’s Energy and Resource Management (E&RM) practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain Sultan Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, said: "Earth Day delivers a crucial call to action towards our collective responsibility in addressing energy efficiency challenges. ENOC Group continues to embed energy efficiency across its operations, from how we manage energy consumption to how we invest in sustainable solutions. This commitment is rooted in and guided by Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 goals.”

Central to this is the Group's Energy and Resource Management (E&RM) strategy, which has driven significant reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across its operations. The programme has driven measurable reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across ENOC's refinery, terminals, retail operations, and Head Office, delivering AED 478 million in cumulative cost savings. The return demonstrates that sustainability performance and operational efficiency are mutually reinforcing, not competing priorities.

Looking ahead, ENOC Group is embedding climate-related performance into its governance and disclosure framework, aligned with IFRS S1 and S2, ensuring that sustainability performance is transparent, measurable, and decision-useful for stakeholders.