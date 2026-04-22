Dubai, UAE – MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform in emerging and global markets, announced a partnership with Thawani Pay, The first licensed fintech company and payment solutions provider regulated by the Central Bank of Oman.

This partnership builds on MoneyHash’s strategy to further develop its presence in Oman, leveraging its existing network of payment providers in the market. By working with Thawani Pay, MoneyHash continues to expand the depth of its local coverage, enabling merchants to operate more effectively within Oman’s payment ecosystem while maintaining consistency across markets.

Powering Scalable Payment Operations Through Orchestration

At the core of this collaboration is MoneyHash’s orchestration layer, which enables businesses to manage multiple payment providers, optimize transaction routing, and maintain visibility across markets through a single integration.

Working with Thawani Pay, MoneyHash allows merchants to operate within Oman’s ecosystem while maintaining unified payment operations across their broader footprint. This includes seamless access to payment gateway providers in Oman, without the need to rebuild payment logic for each market.

By abstracting complexity into a centralized infrastructure, MoneyHash empowers teams to focus on growth while maintaining performance, control, and reliability across markets.

“Scaling payments across markets is no longer about adding providers, it’s about building systems that can adapt to each market without increasing complexity,” said Nader Abdelrazik, Co-Founder and CEO of MoneyHash. “Our partnership with Thawani Pay allows businesses to operate in Oman with the same level of control and visibility they have across their broader payment stack, while benefiting from strong local infrastructure.”

Supporting Local Innovation Through Trusted Infrastructure

Founded in 2016, Thawani Pay has played a key role in advancing digital payments in Oman. The company is licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, focusing on delivering secure, user-friendly solutions that support both merchants and individuals.

Its platform supports a wide range of payment use cases, from everyday transactions to government services, while continuing to align with Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s broader digital transformation goals. With PCI DSS certification, Thawani ensures secure handling of payment data, reinforcing trust across its growing user base.

“Our goal at Thawani Pay is to make digital payments more accessible and reliable for both merchants and users,” said Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Pay. “Working with MoneyHash enables us to support businesses operating in Oman with flexible payment solutions and a strong foundation for growth.”

Through this partnership, merchants can access a wide range of payment capabilities powered by Thawani Pay, including bill payments, government services, and digital transactions across multiple use cases. Thawani’s infrastructure is built on secure foundations, including PCI DSS certification, ensuring high standards for payment security and data protection.

Advancing Digital Payments Across the Region

MoneyHash’s growing network spans over 350+ connections, 150+ payment methods, and 40+ markets, enabling businesses to operate across diverse payment ecosystems through a single integration. Through its collaboration with Thawani Pay, this network extends into Oman, giving merchants access to payment gateway providers in Oman and secure payment flows backed by PCI DSS certification.

This allows businesses to operate more effectively within local payment environments while maintaining consistency, performance, and control across their broader regional operations.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integrations through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into a competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.

Learn more at www.moneyhash.io

About Thawani Pay

Founded in 2016, Thawani Pay is a licensed fintech company in the Sultanate of Oman, regulated by the Central Bank of Oman. It provides a range of digital payment services, including online payment solutions, bill payments, and transaction processing across multiple sectors. As a leading payment gateway in Oman, Thawani supports merchants and users with secure and seamless payment experiences.

With a strong focus on innovation and user experience, Thawani continues to develop solutions aligned with Oman’s digital transformation goals, offering reliable infrastructure backed by PCI DSS certification and supporting a growing ecosystem of merchants and institutions.

Learn more at https://thawani.o