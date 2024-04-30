ROSHN Group will engage with Saudi-based real estate companies to help develop their sustainability adoption, capabilities, and planning

Overall aim is to make the Kingdom’s economy more agile and resilient through widespread adoption of corporate sustainability best practices

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has become one of the first ‘Saudi Sustainability Champions’ after signing a high-level pledge at the World Economic Forum. The initiative, which is led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, aims to accelerate the Kingdom’s business sector adoption of sustainability best practices through the selection of sustainability champions who, in turn, will act as a catalyst and support for a minimum three other companies in their area of business.

For a period of 24 months, ROSHN will partner with several Saudi-headquartered businesses to share insights, resources and training that will fast track their ability to adopt sustainability principles and reporting. As part of this pledge, ROSHN will provide guidance on developing both a sustainability strategy as well as focused initiatives through capacity building sessions, and regular progress reviews.

The overall aim of the Saudi Sustainability Champions program is to amplify the efforts of sustainability pioneers through knowledge sharing and hands-on guidance; the goal is to make the Kingdom’s economy more agile, efficient, and resilient through the increasing adoption of sustainability best practices across industries and supply chains.

“From our approach to design and construction, sustainability is a core value to us, it is part of ROSHN’s DNA,” said Dr Khalid Johar, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, ROSHN Group. “At ROSHN, we believe that embracing sustainability is not just a choice but a responsibility. We want to help guide and advise other businesses as they embark on their own sustainability journeys in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. We thank the Ministry of Economy and Planning for this initiative and for inviting ROSHN to become one of the first Saudi Sustainability Champions”.

With a mandate to develop human-centric communities, ROSHN incorporates sustainability throughout its operations and its developments, including energy and water usage, materials and waste management, transport and connectivity, and community wellbeing. ROSHN was one of the first organizations in Saudi Arabia to become a member of the UN Global Compact, and the company has been recognized for its commitment to advancing sustainability and promoting ecological regeneration.

