Dubai, UAE: Award winning hotel, Rixos Premium Dubai announced a round of promotions in recognition of talent within its teams. Daniyar Zeidullayev is promoted to the new Director of Operations and Yilmaz Ates to the position of Food & Beverage Manager for Rixos Premium Dubai & takes on the responsibility of being Accor’s Front of the House Alchemist.

These promotions further demonstrate the hotel’s commitment to the development of talent in the hospitality industry and offering tools to accelerate career progression.

With a vast experience of over 15 years in Front Office operations, Daniyar Zeidullayev previously worked with several Rixos brands such as Rixos Premium Bodrum in Turkey, Rixos Fuela Davos Switzerland, Rixos The Land of The Legends Turkey, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel and Suites and Rixos President Astana Kazakhstan. Having been in Rixos Premium Dubai Hotel since its pre-opening in 2017, Daniyar has played a key role joining. He consistently demonstrates strategic and exceptional leadership skills to ensure that the hotel operations run smoothly and effectively.

In his new role, Daniyar will be responsible for handling Outsourced F&B, organising the Front Office and Concierge Management, along with overseeing Guest Relations Management and the Spa. Further to this, he will expand his responsibilities in housekeeping operations.

Yilmaz Ates has been an integral part of the Food and Beverage team at Rixos Premium Dubai for the last four years where he has led the front of house Food & Beverage operation and comes with 13 years’ experience in the industry. He joined Rixos Premium Dubai in August 2018 as an Outlet Manager. Prior to this he was working with Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel and Suites as an Assistant Outlet Manager. Before making the move to Dubai, he also has extensive experience working in various F&B roles and supporting management in Rixos Premium Göcek in Turkey.

Yilmaz, who is now the new Food & Beverage Manager, will also assume the responsibility of the Front of the House Alchemist for Accor UAE-based brands like Raffles, Fairmount, Sofitel, White Label, Banyan Tree, and of course Rixos. He will bring extra value, innovation, and high service standards for Accor brands. He is held in very high regard throughout the company for his leadership, organisation, and tireless efforts.

With these recent promotions to the team, Rixos Premium Dubai aims to continue its success as an award-winning hotel.