Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Say hello to the food delivery app that’s changing the game: Cari, a revolutionary food delivery app taking the industry by storm with its bold, fun, and engaging approach. Built on the promise of 30-minute, free delivery, guaranteed dine-in menu prices, and an unheard-of 0% commission model - Cari is disrupting the food delivery scene and emerging as an indispensable and reliable buddy for Dubai’s best restaurants.

The Cari app is already up and running in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, receiving rave reviews from both customers and restaurants who are already seeing the benefits of this new delivery partner unfold. Now, with its UAE launch, Cari is poised to make a significant impact on the food delivery market and redefine what it means to be a food delivery app.

Founder and CEO Abdullah Al Mutawa, a tech thought leader and food delivery expert, has a clear vision for Cari: "We believe in a more balanced and sustainable revenue model that benefits all parties involved in the ecosystem. Our 0% commission model allows restaurants to keep their hard-earned profits and pass the savings directly to our customers. It's a win-win disruption that we are already seeing resonate with our customers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and we're excited to extend these benefits to the UAE."

For customers, Cari's top priority is to become their go-to food delivery app and preferred partner by offering the best restaurants in Dubai with a 30-minute, free delivery promise. As for restaurants, Cari makes it a priority to provide an enticing opportunity to partner with a service that understands their concerns and genuinely supports their growth and success through its 0% commission model.

As the Cari community grows, everyone benefits: customers enjoy dishes at original menu pricing, and restaurants can tap into a larger customer base without sacrificing hard-won profits. It's mutually beneficial for everyone in the chain and a much-needed correction to an unsustainable model.

With its ambitious goals and unwavering commitment to a fair, cost-saving business model, Cari is already making waves throughout the sector and is destined to become the go-to app for food delivery in the UAE and beyond.

Get the best restaurants by downloading the Cari app and experience your favorite food, anywhere, at the right price.

About Cari:

Cari is a trailblazing food delivery app offering a customer-centric, 0% commission platform that connects food lovers with the best restaurants across the region. Cari is operational in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia since September 2022 and in the UAE since May 2023. Driven by a commitment to exceptional service, Cari's 30-minute delivery promise set it apart in a competitive market. Founded by industry expert Abdullah Al Mutawa, who brings his extensive experience as co-founder of Carriage, later acquired by Delivery Hero, Cari is poised to reshape the food delivery landscape. Embracing a future-forward vision, both customers and restaurant partners are set to enjoy a more sustainable and mutually beneficial food delivery experience. #GetCari

Media Contacts:

The Qode

Raya Chamoun | raya@theqode.com

Sara El Niel | sara.elniel@theqode.com

Lori Kirakousian |lori@theqode.com