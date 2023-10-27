Dubai, UAE: The acclaimed luxury real estate developer, R.Evolution, has again proved its world-renowned mark of excellence by winning three prestigious awards at the Arabian Property Awards 2023/2024. The developer's latest project, EYWA, has won in multiple categories, cementing its status as a game-changing development in Dubai.

Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman & CEO, R.Evolution participated in IPAX Africa and Arabia Real Estate & Development Leaders’ Panel Discussion focusing on the latest trends, innovations and ideas shaping the real estate landscape.

R.Evolution, renowned for its portfolio of remarkable developments around the world, has now set its sight on the UAE with the groundbreaking EYWA project. Designed as a next-generation residential building, EYWA redefines the future of urban living in Dubai.

The EYWA project, conceptualised with luxurious living in mind, captured great attention from the esteemed judges at the Arabian Property Awards. The development emerged victorious in three highly competitive categories, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in Dubai's real estate industry.

The awards won on the night for EYWA by R.Evolution included:

• Best Apartment/Condominium Development in Dubai - with 5 stars

• Best Residential High-Rise Development in Dubai - with 5 stars

• Residential High-Rise Architecture in Dubai

Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman & CEO, R.Evolution said: “I am honoured to receive these awards and recognition, which confirm that EYWA will revolutionize the 21st century buildings. With Eywa, we take luxury to the next level and introduce our own definition - “Wild Luxury”, where we go beyond luxurious architecture, design, and superior service to create spaces of opportunity to enhance the well-being of our residents. These awards validate our vision and dedication to creating iconic architectural marvels like EYWA, which is a building-guardian, a building guru, and a building- game changer in the real estate industry.”

About R.Evolution

R.Evolution has been creating architectural masterpieces for over 24 years in countries such as Latvia, Germany, and Spain, across residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects. Renowned for bringing a unique approach and DNA to real estate development, every one of its projects possesses a revolutionary vision, one that is designed to be integral to evolving real estate in its host city.

Ready to make a mark in the UAE, the company will bring their one-of-a-kind EYWA residential project, which promises to redefine the next revolutionary generation of 21st century buildings in Dubai. Bringing an unconventional, innovative, and sustainable living environment, EYWA combines ancient knowledge with modern technology to revolutionise architecture and design solutions with a strong focus on sustainability and wellness of its residents.

