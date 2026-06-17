Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Revolut, the global fintech with over 75 million customers worldwide, today announced that it has received its Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence and Retail Payment Services (Category II) licence from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

The approval follows the in-principle approval granted to Revolut by the CBUAE in September 2025 and marks the successful completion of the company's regulatory licensing process in the UAE. The licences represent a significant milestone in Revolut's expansion in the country and reflect its commitment to meeting the highest standards of governance and compliance.

The authorisation also represents a major step forward in Revolut's expansion across the Middle East. Since receiving its in-principle approval last year, the company has continued to strengthen its presence, expand its local team, and invest in the infrastructure, capabilities and governance frameworks required to support long-term growth in the UAE.

H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Investment, commented: "The UAE's position as a global hub for financial services innovation is built on the strength of our regulatory environment and the confidence international companies continue to place in our long-term vision. Revolut's licensing approval by the Central Bank of the UAE adds to the depth of that ecosystem and reflects the growing international presence that contributes to the knowledge-based economy the UAE continues to build."

Ambareen Musa, GCC CEO at Revolut, said: "Receiving our licences from the Central Bank of the UAE is a pivotal moment for Revolut and reflects our commitment to operating to the highest regulatory standards. UAE is one of the most forward-looking financial markets globally, with a strong vision for innovation and financial inclusion."

"We see tremendous opportunity to contribute to the country's digital economy by providing consumers with more choice and greater control over how they manage their money. We look forward to deepening our presence in the UAE and bringing more people access to the secure, intuitive and globally connected financial services that Revolut is known for."

Following the successful completion of its licensing application process, Revolut's focus now turns to building and preparing its local product offering ahead of a full-scale launch. The company is continuing to invest in its technology, operations and local capabilities to ensure it delivers a product experience tailored to the needs of customers in the UAE, while continuing to meet the regulatory requirements associated with operating in the market.

Once live, Revolut will be able to offer customers in the UAE access to its global financial platform, enabling them to hold and manage multiple currencies, make payments using physical and virtual cards, and send money both locally and internationally through a single app. These capabilities are designed to support the needs of the UAE's highly international population, providing a seamless way to manage money across different countries, currencies and financial systems.

About Revolut

Revolut is a global fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 75 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than a billion transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we give customers more control over their finances and connect people seamlessly across the world.