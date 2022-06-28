Dammam, KSA: Residence Inn by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 prestigious brands, announces the opening of Residence Inn by Marriott Dammam, offering upscale longer stays to guests. Making its debut in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, the hotel is strategically located in the bustling Al Badi district, with easy access to malls, the beautiful Dammam Corniche, and is a 30-minute drive to the city’s serene beaches.

Ahmed Hozaien, Area Vice President – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, Marriott International said: “The opening of Residence Inn by Marriott Dammam reinforces the demand we are seeing for longer stay market. The strategic location of this hotel and its offering makes it an ideal choice for various travellers including business, families and those traveling for leisure.”

Featuring residential suites instead of rooms, a stay at Residence Inn by Marriott Dammam is thoughtfully designed to give guests space and freedom to travel the way they love to live. The property offers 134 residential suites featuring modern comfort and elevated style. The spacious studios and one, two and three-bedroom suites boast 40 percent more space than traditional rooms, plus fully equipped kitchens, large bathrooms and separate sleep and work areas.

Enhancing this ‘home-away-from-home’ experience, cooking while travelling has never been easier. Each suite’s kitchen is furnished with a refrigerator, dishwasher, cutlery, and cookware, paired with the hotel’s complimentary grocery delivery. Guests can also savour a complimentary breakfast and à la carte dining at their signature restaurant, Dish Inn.

Ensuring a holistic and productive stay, Residence Inn by Marriott Dammam offers guests a variety of amenities including free WiFi, express laundry facilities and access to a well-equipped health club, sauna and outdoor pool. The hotel also features a high-end business centre, a ballroom ideal for weddings, and an indoor kids area to keep little ones entertained.

The opening of Residence Inn by Marriott Dammam supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 which aim to create one million jobs in the tourism sector, attract 100 million visitors annually, and shape the tourism sector to contribute to 10 percent of GDP by 2030.

For more information about Residence Inn by Marriott Dammam, please visit: www.marriott.com/dmmri

