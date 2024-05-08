Conveniently located in one of Dubai’s most central locations, the block brings an exciting opportunity for investors to own in an exceptional state-of-the art block

Unparalleled facilities - including beach pool, two fitness studios, a co-working space, and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas - are tailored to diverse resident requirements

The luxury block of 146 apartments comprising of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments is due for completion in 2026

Units can be secured with just a 10% deposit

Lucky Oasis Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the Third development from Lucky Aeon Real Estate Development, has launched, bringing investors an exciting opportunity to own an apartment in one of the most central locations in Dubai, in a block which is bursting with state-of-the-art amenities.

The perfect place for families, couples, and individuals alike, Lucky Oasis Residence has unparalleled facilities, offering a diverse range of recreational activities and amenities tailored to enhance the lifestyles of all its residents, from children to seniors.

Outstanding amenities

Designed to cater to everyone’s needs, Lucky Oasis Residence provides a multitude of facilities and services within the complex and in the surrounding area which will support a fulfilling living experience for individuals and families alike.

The Ground+3 Podium Parking+ 11 floor block boasts a world of outstanding amenities including a beach-style pool, balcony plunge pools, a shallow water pool, and a rooftop plunge pool, meaning there is something for everyone. Families can also take advantage of well-equipped indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, and a separate kids swimming pool.

Residents also benefit from both an indoor and outdoor fitness studio, and outdoor cinema, a BBQ Gazebo, mini golf course, running track, and a podium garden, meaning al fresco leisure time can be conveniently enjoyed within the comfort of the block. Wellness is at the heart of Lucky Oasis Residences, with a dedicated yoga area and top-golf simulator available for residents.

Those who work from home can benefit from a co-working space within the building where they will find comfortable desks with computers, printers and WiFi.

Prime location

Lucky Oasis Residences is situated JVC, with the city’s business and tourist neighborhoods all within a convenient distance. This prime location in Dubai offers easy access to major highways Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, making it convenient for residents to reach key points in the city efficiently.

The JVC area is well-regarded for its family-friendly atmosphere, abundant green spaces, and a variety of schools, restaurants, and retail options, providing a balanced urban lifestyle with the benefits of suburban living.

The building sits just 20 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, 15 minutes from Burj Al Arab, 20 minutes from the Burj Khalifa, 20 minutes from Mall of the Emirates and just 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport, making them an excellent option for both tourists and residents.

Nearby Areas:

03 Minutes to Al Khail Avenue Mall

05 Minutes to Gems World Academy

05 Minutes to City Center Al Barsha

05 Minutes to Mediclinic Park View Hospital

07 Minutes to Mall of the Emirates

07 Minutes to Al Barsha Mall

The apartments

The floor plans at Lucky Oasis Residence are designed to meet the diverse needs and expectations of homebuyers. Offering a variety of configurations, each layout is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and natural light. These homes provide a welcoming and open atmosphere, allowing residents to feel truly at home in their personalized living spaces.

Lucky Oasis Residences is made up of four apartment types. Three-bedrooms which are 2020 SqFt and start from AED 1,915,999; two-bedrooms which are 1146 SqFt and start from AED 1,460,999; one-bedroom which are 804 SqFt and start from AED 1,019,999; and studios which are 425 SqFt and start from AED 632,999. Each unit comes with a study or maid’s room and two full bathrooms.

Payment plans

The luxurious apartments can be secured on a three year payment plan with a 10% deposit on booking, with the next installment of 10% due 30 days after booking. An additional 5% is due at 90 days, 5% due at 180 days, and then 8 quarterly installments of 3.75% will be taken. The remaining 40% is to be paid on handover which is scheduled for Q3 2026.

