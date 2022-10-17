It also opened the state-of-the-art Innovation Lab equipped with the latest technologies, including Apple iMacs and Adobe suites

UAE: Repton School Dubai in collaboration with Nikon, the world leader in digital imaging cameras, precision optics and photo imaging technology, today launched the region’s first Nikon creative hub within a school, dedicated to driving content creation and creative exploration for its students. Aiming to further refine students' creative skills, the unique centre will explore the applications of photography, videography and more.

The Nikon-dedicated space within the Nad Al Sheba campus includes a podcast area, an unboxing station, an isometric Drawing station and a green screen. The state-of-the-art space is equipped with lights, backdrops and Nikon cameras to provide a unique space, where students can explore and refine their creative skills. With a capacity of 15 students at a time, the Nikon creative centre was inaugurated by the senior leadership team at Nikon, including Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East, John Young, General Manager for Marketing at Nikon Asia and Jessica Fong, Manager at Nikon Singapore. Suaad Al Suwaidi, the first female Emirati Wildlife Photographer, was also in attendance for the grand opening.

The creative space also consists of a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, empowering students with the latest technologies, including cutting edge Apple iMacs equipped with industry-standard Adobe suites for editing videos, incorporating visual effects, designing animations and editing photos.

Repton pupils will also have access to the Innovation Lab as part of their daily curriculum for coding and STEM projects. The high-technology-enabled studio space is currently open for Reptonians from Year 7 to Year 13 with workshops running for younger students - Year 5 and Year 6. The dedicated Nikon creative centre will also host masterclasses and creative workshops for the wider Repton community in the UAE.

David Cook, Chief Education Officer of Excella and Headmaster at Repton Dubai says, “We are thrilled to bring the Nikon team of experts and their state-of-the-art technology to our students at Repton Dubai. We are immensely proud of the calibre of talented students at Repton, and the creative hub will further empower them to explore their creative skills in unique and exciting ways. We are preparing our students for an ever-changing world where the ability to innovate, adapt to new technology and think creatively will be paramount. The Innovation Lab will play a key role in this.”

Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East commented, “It is an honour for Nikon to open the first exclusive Nikon Creator Zone with Repton. The students of Repton are incredibly talented and we are ecstatic to be a part of their content creation journey. At Nikon, we believe in fostering talents and nurturing them with the necessary resources to achieve their goal. We hope the students at Repton will be empowered with the creative hub.”

Reptonians have previously participated in the Nikon Photography ECA based on the theme ‘Motion Blur’. In this training, students achieved unique light trails through slow shutter speeds, while another used light to paint a trail in the background.

As part of its ongoing relationship with Nikon, Repton Dubai will offer students a range of exciting learning activities by Nikon. These include hosting educational sessions led by Nikon. The Nad Al Sheba campus will also host an inter-house photography competition with the judging panel consisting of experts from Nikon. Furthermore, the Outstanding rated school will also host an educational Nikon Kidz Club Workshop, open to all children in the wider Dubai community. With the aim to enhance creative skills across education eco-system, Repton Dubai is set to host curated masterclasses and workshops for parents and students at the Nikon creative centre for the wider Dubai community in the coming months.

