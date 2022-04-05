This April, prime UK developer Regal London has announced an exciting new project with the Al Jalila Foundation, a charity dedicated to transforming lives through medical research, education, and treatment in the UAE. The developer will support the charity by donating a percentage of each sale of its luxury UK homes at its exclusive property showcase at the Four Seasons Jumeriah Hotel in Dubai – live during the period of Ramadan - to the foundation.

Following the unprecedented success of its inaugural installation in 2021, Regal London is supporting the local charity for the return of what will become its annual London showcase in the heart of the city.

The initiative is a clear signal of mutual post-pandemic confidence in both the London and Middle Eastern markets and the prime developer’s long-term commitment to the region and becoming an integrated part of the local business community. The initiative will provide another opportunity to showcase the collection of luxury residential offerings being delivered by Regal London to the Dubai market.

The relationship will see 1% of every sale made during the exhibition between 2nd April and 8th June donated to the charity, which will be used to assist with their ongoing medical research.

Spearheaded by Fahd Abu Aisha, director of the dedicated Dubai Office of Regal London, established in 2015, the special partnership was forged by being one of the first individuals to fundraise for the charity through completing various sporting challenges.

Paul Eden, CEO of Regal London, comments: “At Regal London, we have always been passionate about giving back to the communities in which we work. It is a privilege to be able to support the Al Jalila Foundation’s worthwhile cause and assist with its continued work with helping young people in the UAE.

“The event at the Four Seasons Jumeirah will provide an opportunity to experience the Regal London difference, both in quality and service, and be the first to see the exciting new projects we are bringing to the market this year. Following the success of our inaugural showcase last year, we anticipate a positive response this year amid the widespread market confidence and increased travel and are thrilled to be supporting a superb local cause as a result. “

Dr Abdukareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, comments: “According to the World Health Organization a child is diagnosed with cancer every 3 minutes around the world. This Ramadan our basma fundraising campaign will support pioneering childhood cancer research and help children with cancer whose families are unable to afford quality treatment. Through the support of our basma partners, Al Jalila Foundation will give hope to children and their families. Our partners and donors continue to inspire us with their generosity and, every day, we witness the culture of giving that is embedded in our nation’s DNA. We are grateful to the business community for lending their support to Al Jalila Foundation to treat young cancer patients and get us one step closer to a cure.”

The showcase will be open from 2nd April to 8th June 2022. For the first time, it will feature the full Regal London portfolio with opportunities in St John’s Wood and Watford, along with its two new upcoming developments. To make an appointment or to find out more, visit www.regal-london.co.uk

