Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The Red Sea International Film Festival today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with NEOM, with the agreement building on the success of last year’s inaugural edition. The continuation of the initiative will see a dedicated NEOM booth situated at the heart of the event’s Red Sea Souk, where industry professionals will learn first-hand about the development of media industries in NEOM.

The Red Sea Souk will feature pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, screenings, panels discussions, industry talks and networking events, as well as an exhibition area to showcase new film developments. NEOM’s strategic partnership with the Red Sea International Film Festival aims to shine a light on the pivotal role of film and the effect that pioneering events such as the Festival have on enriching the Kingdom’s cultural landscape on the regional and global stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, said: “After the hugely successful first edition of the RedSeaIFF, we are proud to be partnering with NEOM for the second year to provide a platform for the Arab and international film industry to come together and create synergies that deliver outstanding results. In partnership with the Red Sea Souk, we are delighted to be continuing our strategic collaboration to maximise opportunities for emerging filmmakers.”

Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment and Culture at NEOM, said: "Partnering with the Red Sea International Film Festival again this year was important for us as it gave us another chance to connect directly with local, regional and international filmmakers. Over the past year we have formally introduced our highly competitive production incentives and focused on developing our production infrastructure as we become the focal point in the region for industry, creatives and talent looking to collaborate and tell their stories. We have even more compelling propositions to share with the film industry.”

The Red Sea International Film Festival continues to support the film industry in the Kingdom and launch initiatives aimed at supporting the culture and entertainment sector in the Kingdom to establish a vibrant film community whose impact echoes across the world.

Full details can be found at: redseafilmfest.com

About the Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will bring the best in Arab and World Cinema to Jeddah, nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. The Festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond. The Festival will provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.

Running alongside the Festival is the Red Sea Souk, the Festival’s industry market, designed for global exchange and partnerships between the international and Saudi film industries. The four-day market will offer a packed program of curated events to foster co-production, international distribution, and new business opportunities. The Souk offers unbeatable access to the new vibrant Saudi scene, as well as the best of the Arab market through pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, screenings, industry talks, and networking events.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 1 -10, 2022.

For further press information: media@redseafilmfest.com

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues, and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information, email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.