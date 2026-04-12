Amman – The Forum of Firms, affiliated with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), announced the renewal of the membership of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International, one of the firms of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Group, according to an official letter addressed to the company by the Forum’s Chairman, Mr. Barry Nygard.

This renewal reflects the firm’s continued commitment to the highest international standards in the field of auditing, following more than twenty years of uninterrupted membership since its admission to the Forum in 2004, making it the only Arab international firm in the forum. It also underscores the firm’s success in consistently meeting the Forum’s stringent membership requirements, which focus on enhancing the quality of audit practices and adherence to international standards on financial reporting and auditing, in service of professional clients worldwide.

His Excellency Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed that the renewal of membership embodies the Group’s steadfast commitment to professional quality and ethics, noting that this approach is implemented across all offices of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Group around the world, in line with its vision of delivering reliable professional services in accordance with international best practices.

Through the continuation of its membership in the Forum, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International remains committed to applying the International Standards on Quality Management issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB), in addition to complying with relevant national standards. The firm also conducts internally coordinated quality control reviews on a global basis, within the frameworks permitted by local laws in the countries where it operates.

The firm further maintains professional policies and methodologies that are fully aligned with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and national ethical codes, ensuring integrity, independence, and transparency across all its services.

The Forum of Firms, established by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), comprises 37 international accounting firms from around the world, all of which adhere to rigorous membership requirements aimed at advancing the quality of the profession globally.

The company is represented at the Forum by Mr. Jamal Melhem, Chief Executive Officer of the Group’s office in Ramallah, Palestine.

It is worth noting that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International is the only Arab firm from the region holding membership in this international forum. The firm is a leading global auditing company, established in 1972, with its regional headquarters in Amman, Jordan, and delivers its professional services through nearly 100 offices worldwide.