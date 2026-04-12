Dubai, UAE – The Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG) successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 in Dubai, bringing together senior industry leaders, representatives of financial institutions, and key stakeholders. The meeting reflects FERG’s commitment to strengthening institutional integration and reinforcing the sector’s role in supporting financial stability and sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

The AGM served as a strategic platform to review developments in the exchange and remittance sector and to reaffirm its position within the UAE’s financial sector. Members of various financial entities highlighted the sector’s contribution to advancing financial inclusion and delivering essential services to diverse segments of society, including unbanked and underbanked individuals, as well as its role in supporting tourism and commercial activity.

Participants reviewed key indicators of financial stability in the country, noting that government policies have played a significant role in enhancing investor confidence and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global financial centre. The discussion further highlighted the Central Bank of the UAE’s role in developing advanced regulatory frameworks and enhancing the resilience of the financial sector. Emphasis was placed on the importance of adhering to international standards, adopting best practices in corporate governance, and strengthening risk management, anti-money laundering, and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

During the meeting, members also addressed challenges associated with rapid technological developments, underscoring the need to embrace innovation and strengthen institutional coordination to support sustainable growth. They further highlighted the importance of developing human capital and enhancing competitiveness, with a focus on encouraging UAE nationals to pursue careers in the banking and exchange sectors.

Osama Al Rahma, Chairman of FERG, commended the significant efforts undertaken by government entities across sectors, noting that the level of coordination reflects strong institutional capability and national responsibility. He said: “The role of security authorities remains central in maintaining stability and ensuring a safe operating environment, enabling institutions and companies to continue their operations efficiently. These ongoing efforts are strengthening business confidence and supporting sustainable economic development.”

Rashed Al Ansari, Vice Chairman of FERG, stated that the stability and security achieved in the UAE provide a strong foundation for the growth of all economic sectors. Praising the leadership’s role in advancing sustainable development he said: “We express our sincere appreciation to the leadership of the UAE, and to the armed forces and all security authorities, for their continued efforts in safeguarding the nation, ensuring the safety of citizens and residents, and reinforcing confidence in the business environment, which supports the continuity of economic activities with efficiency and stability.”

About FERG

The Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG) is a non-profit organisation based on the initiative of the Central Bank of UAE. FERG comprises companies engaged in the business of money exchange and remittances, from large sized companies in the UAE with over 100 branches, to single-branch outlets to join a common platform and work towards mutual benefits. FERG, as an organisation through its members, not only complies with the UAE’s financial regulations, but also plays a significant role in providing information to the entire industry and works closely with most of its members to ensure all requirements and implementation are being promoted.

The Group has also taken up issues that have led to favourable policy amendments by the Central Bank of the UAE, promoted Emiratisation, and supported the implementation of the Wage Protection System. FERG regularly liaises with national police departments to combat dubious financial transactions and works with the Central Bank to implement strict AML policies.

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