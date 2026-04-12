Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), is commencing public beach enhancement works at Bilaj Al Jazayer, to introduce a renewed experience marking the next step in the transformation of Bahrain’s sunset coast. This stage forms the 1st phase of the Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan landscape enhancement.

These enhancements are aimed at elevating overall visitor experience and creating a more accessible and enjoyable beachfront. Spanning over 80,000 sqm, this phase will deliver an active, lifestyle-led beachfront, including enhancing the shoreline with shaded walkways, sports and outdoor fitness areas, dedicated cycling and jogging tracks and a playground.

The space will also include F&B and retail outlets, parking and valet services, and lush green areas, creating a dynamic and accessible coastal destination.

Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed, CEO of Edamah, the master developer of the Bilaj Al Jazayer project said: “At Edamah, we are focused on shaping destinations that support wellness and create inclusive and engaging experiences, reflecting our broader vision of developing thriving communities that enhance Bahrain’s tourism landscape and support economic growth. The public beach at Bilaj Al Jazayer plays a key role in this vision, with these enhancement works designed to deliver a more integrated, welcoming, and vibrant environment for families, residents, and visitors alike, creating a destination that reflects Edamah’s people-centric approach.”

Construction will commence on 13th of April 2026, during which the public beach will be temporarily closed to allow enhancement works that will deliver a refreshed and elevated visitor experience. For the latest updates, please follow Bilaj Al Jazayer on social media @bilajaljazayer.

The Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan spans approximately 1.6 million sqm and features hospitality, residential, retail, and entertainment components, including the four-star Avani Hotel and five-star Tivoli Hotel and Residences, as well as Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park and Azure beach club. The project recently received a Five Star Award in the Mixed-Use Development category at the Arabian Property Awards 2025–2026 in London city, underscoring its position as one of the region’s most anticipated coastal destinations.

Media contact:

Amy Vaya

Perceptions

Email: amy@perceptions.me

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. Committed to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio also includes projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.