Built in Egypt: Raedbots Debuts Local Industrial Robots to Rival Global Imports

​Official: Egypt Enters the Industrial Robotics Global Market via Raedbots

​CAIRO, EGYPT — ​Raedbots officially announced its launch today as the first company in Egypt and the Middle East specializing in the local design and manufacturing of industrial robots. Founded to meet the surging demand for automation in the region, Raedbots provides advanced robotic solutions that are more cost-effective, accessible, and specifically tailored to local industrial needs compared to imported alternatives.

​Mohamed Ibrahim, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Raedbots, stated that the company is redefining automation: "We aren't just building industrial robots; we are providing integrated robotic solutions that help facilities and factories optimize productivity, reduce costs, and enhance safety standards." He added that locally designed robotic arms significantly lower the initial investment barrier, enabling manufacturers to adopt automation more rapidly while maintaining high levels of precision and reliability.

​Pioneering Innovation in the Region

​Unlike imported or white-labeled systems, Raedbots develops its technology entirely in-house at its Cairo laboratories—from mechanical design and electronics to control systems and AI-powered software.

​Hamza El-Sahiti, Chief Operating Officer (COO), noted that this vertically integrated approach allows the company to offer solutions that can save up to 50% in costs while being optimized for regional manufacturing environments and operational requirements.

​AI-Powered Robots for the Industrial Sector

​El-Sahiti emphasizes that Raedbots is building a new generation of "Smart Industrial Robots" powered by advanced Physical AI. These systems are designed for diverse applications, including:

​Welding and CNC Machine Tending

​Material Handling and Packaging

​Warehouse Automation

​By merging proprietary hardware with custom AI algorithms, the company provides industrial clients with higher precision, improved efficiency, and minimized downtime. The company’s roadmap includes multi-purpose robotic platforms, collaborative robots (cobots), and high-speed industrial automation systems, alongside integrated software that simplifies technology adoption for manufacturers of all sizes.

​NVIDIA Inception Program Membership

​Raedbots is proud to be a member of NVIDIA Inception, making it one of the first Physical AI and robotics startups in the Middle East to join this prestigious global initiative.

​Through this collaboration, Raedbots leverages NVIDIA’s cutting-edge simulation and AI technologies to build sophisticated robotic solutions, accelerate development cycles, and deploy intelligent automation across various sectors. Utilizing NVIDIA-powered simulation and AI infrastructure, Raedbots is developing next-generation solutions capable of advanced perception, intelligent motion planning, and autonomous task execution in real-world industrial environments.

​Supported by Egypt’s Tech Ecosystem

​Raedbots is also part of the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC) program under Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. This partnership reinforces the company's role in building local deep-tech manufacturing capabilities and supports its mission to establish a regional robotics industry with technology "Designed and Made in Egypt."

​An Elite Team of Experts

​The Raedbots team brings together deep expertise in robotics engineering, industrial automation, and product development. With members who have previously served at major global corporations in the manufacturing and engineering sectors, the team blends international experience with local innovation to build world-class industrial robotic solutions.

​Building the Future of Automation in the Middle East

​Raedbots’ mission is to revolutionize industrial automation across the Middle East and Africa by making robots smarter, more affordable, and locally available. By manufacturing within the region, the company helps industries modernize their operations, enhance competitiveness, and accelerate digital transformation.

​Raedbots is currently collaborating with a selection of factories, industrial partners, and research institutions to deploy its robotic systems while simultaneously expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing capacity