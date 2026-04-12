Appoints Two Deputy CEOs to Lead Treasury and Investment, and Digital Transformation and Operations

Kuwait: In a strategic move aimed at strengthening its journey towards leadership, innovation and sustainable growth, Warba Bank announced a management restructuring at its executive level to align with its vision to deliver integrated banking solutions in compliance with Sharia principles, while actively contributing to supporting and developing the Kuwaiti economy.

The bank explained that the new structure divides responsibilities across two main sectors: the first covering Treasury and Investment, and the second leading Digital Transformation, Operations and Business Development. This direction reflects the bank’s commitment to combining investment strength with operational efficiency, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative banking solutions and strengthening its competitiveness in local and regional markets.

As part of the leadership team guiding the bank’s next phase, Warba Bank announced the appointment of Mr. Anwar Bader Al-Ghaith as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Digital Transformation and Operations, and Mr. Thuwaini Khaled Al-Thuwaini as Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Investment and Treasury, pending completion of the required regulatory approvals.

Strong Growth and Accelerating Digital Transformation

This step is supported by the bank’s strong financial performance which saw double digit growth in its 2025 profit, directly reflecting the success of its operating and expansion strategy. The bank also continues to invest heavily in digital and technological infrastructure, driven by its conviction that the future of banking depends on digital innovation and the delivery of smart, fast services that meet customer expectations in a world witnessing unprecedented technological acceleration.

A Strategic Vision for a Pivotal Stage

Commenting on the restructuring, Warba Bank Chairman Mr. Hamad Musaed Al-Sayer said: “The restructure marks a pivotal milestone in Warba Bank’s journey, as we lay the foundation for a new phase of ambitious growth built on efficiency, agility and innovation, strengthening our ability to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders, while reinforcing our role in the Kuwaiti economy.”

For his part, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Shaheen Hamad Al-Ghanem said: “These changes reflect the bank’s readiness for the next phase, particularly in light of its strategic expansion and direction towards greater integration and consolidation. The new structure will help accelerate decision-making, strengthen integration across sectors, and enhance overall institutional performance.”

Leadership Backed by Experience

Both Al-Ghaith and Al-Thuwaini bring extensive banking and investment experience. They have both contributed throughout their careers to leading high-impact initiatives and advancing the bank’s business. They have also played a tangible role in enhancing operational efficiency and growing investment activities, in a way that supports the bank’s strategic direction for the coming stage.

Empowering the Next Phase and Enabling Integration

The restructuring comes at a strategic time, supporting the bank’s direction towards a more expansive and integrated phase. It is expected to contribute to smoother and faster execution of future plans, strengthen institutional integration and enhance the bank’s readiness to capitalize on new opportunities at both the local and regional levels.

A Growth Journey... From Emerging Bank to Influential Player

Over the past 15 years, Warba Bank has succeeded in achieving rapid growth and major transformation, supported by the trust of its shareholders and customers. This was reflected in the strong success of its recent capital increase in 2025, which coincided with strategic steps that strengthened its financial position and opened broader horizons for growth and expansion.

The bank continues to solidify its position as one of Kuwait’s leading Islamic banks through embracing innovation, advancing its digital services, and delivering integrated banking solutions that meet the needs of different customer segments.