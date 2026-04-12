Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and the Community College of Qatar (CCQ), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic framework for academic cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two institutions. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing applied, technical, and academic education in Qatar, while supporting the development of highly skilled graduates aligned with the evolving needs of the labor market.

Under the terms of the MoU, both institutions will collaborate across several key areas, including the development of academic programs and the facilitation of diploma students from the Community College of Qatar to transition into bachelor’s programs at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, thereby enhancing the learning experience through integrated and applied curricula.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said:

“This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening Qatar’s higher education ecosystem through meaningful collaboration. By aligning our academic pathways and expanding opportunities, we reaffirm our dedication to providing students and graduates with exceptional education experiences while supporting national priorities for human capital development.”

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Horr, President of the Community College of Qatar, said:” this memorandum establishes an institutional framework for academic cooperation based on mutual respect and parity. It includes the development of academic programs, facilitation of student mobility, exchange of research and training, and the shared use of facilities and available resources.” He added, “this collaboration enhances the quality of education and the readiness of graduates, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 and contributing to the development of qualified national talent that advances the knowledge-based economy and sustainable development.”

This MoU underscores the importance of institutional partnerships in fostering innovation, enhancing academic quality, and supporting lifelong learning. Both institutions will work closely to implement joint initiatives that contribute to student success, academic excellence, and the broader development of Qatar’s education sector.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 77 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

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www.udst.edu.qa

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