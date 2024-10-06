Red Hat is once again set to play a central role in driving discussions on open-source technologies, cloud innovation and digital transformation at GITEX Global 2024, one of the world's most influential technology events. As an industry leader in enterprise open-source solutions, Red Hat’s participation at GITEX 2024 underscores its commitment to empowering organisations through open collaboration, scalability and innovation.

Showcase of Innovation

Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager at Red Hat, said: “At this year's GITEX, Red Hat will showcase its expansive portfolio, spotlighting the ways in which open-source solutions can transform business operations and help enterprises adapt to the fast-evolving technological landscape. Red Hat’s solutions are designed to meet the needs of the most demanding IT environments of the current world, from leveraging the hybrid cloud to optimise workloads to enhancing security with automation to harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning”.

In line with its participation, Red Hat will offer live demonstrations, deep dives into product offerings and the chance to interact with its experts to explore customised solutions that drive operational efficiency, agility, and innovation.

Expanding the Open Hybrid Cloud Vision

Central to Red Hat’s participation will be its open hybrid cloud strategy, which continues to reshape the future of IT. Built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and powered by technologies such as OpenShift, Red Hat’s hybrid cloud platform enables businesses to seamlessly integrate their on-premises infrastructure with public cloud environments, ensuring consistency, scalability and enhanced security.

During GITEX, Red Hat will also explore the ways in which the hybrid cloud enables businesses to future-proof their operations, reduce costs and ensure they remain competitive in an increasingly digital-first world. Visitors can understand the potential of Red Hat’s solutions in empowering businesses across industries, including finance, healthcare and telecommunications, to embrace the cloud journey with confidence and control.

Driving Automation and Security

As businesses move to the cloud and digitalise their operations, automation and security are key concerns. Amid this, Red Hat will highlight its open-source automation tools, such as Ansible Automation Platform, which plays a substantial role in helping organisations automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.

In addition, Red Hat will exhibit its commitment to ensuring that security remains a priority in every layer of an organisation’s IT infrastructure. With solutions that integrate security as part of the development process (DevSecOps), Red Hat helps enterprises safeguard their digital assets while enabling faster delivery of applications and services.

The Power of Collaboration

Red Hat’s open-source philosophy is not just about technology, it is about building ecosystems of collaboration. At GITEX, Red Hat will shed light on its partnerships with both customers and industry leaders and its role in driving co-creation and innovation. From contributing to upstream open-source projects to working hand-in-hand with partners in various sectors, Red Hat’s collaborative approach is redefining the way technology is developed and deployed.

This year’s event will include a range of sessions and panel discussions with active participation of Red Hat executives and partners. During the sessions, they will share their expertise on the latest technological trends, customer success stories, and the future of IT infrastructure. These engagements are designed to inspire businesses to adopt open-source strategies that fuel long-term innovation.

Empowering the Middle East’s Digital Transformation

The Middle East continues to be a pivotal region for digital transformation and Red Hat is dedicated to helping organisations in this region embrace the future of technology. As governments and enterprises in the Middle East ramp up their digitalisation efforts, Red Hat's open-source solutions offer a path to modernisation that fosters economic growth, operational excellence and security.

During the event, Red Hat will be highlighting the pivotal role played by its solutions in helping industries in the Middle East build the digital infrastructures they need to thrive, which is a testament to its unwavering commitment in developing the region. With the rise of initiatives such as smart cities, digital government, and the cloud-first approach, Red Hat is positioned as a key partner in the region’s journey toward technological advancement.

Join Red Hat at GITEX 2024

As one of the most highly anticipated technology events of the year, GITEX 2024 promises to be a platform for groundbreaking discussions, networking, and innovation. Red Hat’s presence at the event reaffirms its role as a leader in enterprise open-source solutions, committed to driving technological advancements and helping businesses embrace a future powered by open innovation.

Whether you are a CIO, developer, or IT architect looking to accelerate your cloud journey, automate critical processes or build more secure and scalable IT infrastructures, visit Red Hat’s booth at GITEX 2024 to explore how open-source technology can transform your business.

