Dubai: The world’s first microwaveable and fully recyclable soup brand, Re:Nourish has entered into an exciting collaboration with Alshaya Food, part of the Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international brand franchise operators. This will see Re:Nourish products being produced at the Alshaya food production facility in the UAE.

The Re:Nourish brand was launched in the UK in 2019 by Nicci Clark, whose background as a critical care nurse led her to create a healthy, grab-and-go soup brand, after realising just how important it is to eat nutritious food and lead a healthy lifestyle. The brand has seen tremendous success since its launch and is now the fastest-growing brand in the UK within the soup category, having grown an impressive 50% in 2021. Alshaya Food manufactures a wide range of products for the hospitality industry, including for restaurants and cafes in the Alshaya portfolio of brands. For Re:Nourish, Alshaya Food will replicate the entire creation process on the ground in the UAE. This allows Re:Nourish, which is a chilled product, to not only deliver a fresher product but also offer a longer shelf life to their customers.

‘This is an extremely exciting opportunity for Alshaya Food,’ said Murray Leslie, Vice President of Sales & Business Development for Food & Beverage. ‘We are pleased to be working together with Re:Nourish in the Middle East to manufacture healthy, on-the-go food options.’

Nicci Clark, Founder of Re:Nourish added, ‘We are excited about our collaboration with Alshaya Food, which allows us to enter the Middle East markets. We as a brand are committed to helping the world tackle life-threatening diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, and we truly believe that by offering healthier, grab-and-go meal options, we will be able to do just that. No initiative is too small.’

Award-winning Re:Nourish soups all have a health function. From Nicci’s bestselling “Immunity” – Kale Spinach and Turmeric which is packed full of vitamins to “Digest” – Roasted Carrot & Ginger which is good for the gut. All the soups are also packed with natural vitamins, fibre, and protein as well as being easy for the body to digest. Nicci also developed the world’s first microwaveable bottle for soup which allows consumers to eat Re:Nourish either hot or cold, from a bottle that can be opened, re-sealed, and put back in a bag, without being too hot to handle. The Re:Nourish bottles are carbon neutral and fully recyclable - including cap, label, and bottle; meaning consumers really can eat a nutritious meal on the go without compromising on the environment.

Re:Nourish products are currently available at Waitrose and Spinneys stores and will begin production in the UAE soon. Re:Nourish is enjoying incredible expansion with the product now available in the Middle East, Far East and other territories.

