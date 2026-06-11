Cairo, Egypt: As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities, RATP Dev Mobility Cairo (RDMC), the operator of Cairo Metro Green Line 3 and the Capital Train (LRT), is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Baseera Foundation.

Through this collaboration, both organizations will work together to make transportation services more accessible and inclusive for visually impaired passengers. The initiative also extends beyond customer experience, with plans to explore ways to enhance workplace accessibility, ensuring a supportive and inclusive environment for visually impaired employees.

A key component of the partnership includes the implementation of awareness and training programs for RDMC employees. These programs are designed to improve staff understanding of visual impairments and to equip them with the skills necessary to interact effectively and respectfully with visually impaired individuals, whether as employees, or as passengers.

Eng. Wadii Bouchiha, Chief Executive Officer of RDMC, commented:

We are happy to sign this important agreement with Baseera Foundation. It represents another step forward in promoting inclusion and equal opportunities in transport.

We believe in providing safe and accessible transportation for everyone, especially people with visual impairments, this is a key initiative for us. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to supporting and empowering visually impaired individuals, not only by improving their travel experience but also by offering real job opportunities in a supportive work environment.

We also aim to raise awareness and improve understanding through targeted training programs, helping us deliver better services for all.

This partnership reinforces RDMC’s dedication to accessibility, social responsibility, and continuous improvement in public transport services, contributing to a more inclusive and equitable mobility system in Egypt.