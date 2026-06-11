Abu Dhabi, UAE - Thirty-two Emirati AI experts today began NEP-AI, a seven-month leadership track in which they will develop strategic projects linked to the UAE’s AI priorities. NEP-AI was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in November 2025.

NEP is under the custodianship of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

NEP-AI is a new specialized track of the National Experts Program, created to prepare Emirati experts to harness the power of artificial intelligence in shaping the UAE’s future. NEP-AI supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, bridging technology, leadership, and national development.

Representing the program’s largest, most geographically diverse, and age-diverse cohort since its inception in 2019, the participants began their initial orientation today. The NEP-AI cohort comprises 32 participants from six Emirates, with an average age of 33. The cohort spans the UAE's public, state-owned, and private sectors, with 50% from public institutions, 28% from state-owned enterprises, and 22% from the private sector. Participants hold advanced academic qualifications, with 22% holding PhDs and 66% holding Master's degrees.

Over the coming months, participants will explore how artificial intelligence can be applied to some of the most pressing opportunities and challenges facing their sectors. Drawing on expertise from government, industry, academia, and technology, they will examine how AI can improve decision-making, enhance public services, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new economic opportunities.

A defining feature of the program is the NEP-AI Capstone Project, through which participants identify real sector-specific challenges and drive applied AI implementation with measurable outcomes within their organizations and across the UAE.

The opening module, taking place from June 8–12 in Abu Dhabi, establishes a common foundation around the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, governance framework, and sector priorities, ensuring participants are equipped to develop projects aligned with national objectives from the outset.

The launch of NEP-AI comes as the UAE expands its investment in artificial intelligence across government services, critical industries, and economic development. By equipping Emirati experts with advanced technical and leadership capabilities, the program aims to strengthen the national talent pipeline needed to support the country's long-term AI ambitions.