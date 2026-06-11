As part of the campaign, customers received Nissan vehicles such as the Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD, Nissan Patrol SE Platinum City and Nissan Patrol NISMO.

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has recorded AED 500 million in sales through its latest home ownership campaign, reflecting continued demand for quality homes in Dubai and the city’s enduring appeal as a place to live, invest and build a future.

The result underscores sustained buyer appetite in Dubai’s residential market, driven by customers seeking long-term ownership, lifestyle-led communities and the security of investing in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate destinations. The robust response also reflects the growing appeal of Dubai among both end-users and investors, as more families and individuals choose the city as a permanent base.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “Achieving AED 500 million in sales is a strong reflection of the continued demand from customers who view Dubai not only as an investment destination, but as a place to build their lives. Home ownership remains one of the most meaningful decisions a family can make, and this campaign resonated because it spoke to that aspiration. The response reinforces Dubai’s long-term appeal, the strength of its residential market and the trust customers place in DAMAC to deliver homes and communities that support their future.”

To mark the successful conclusion of its ‘Buy a Home, Get a Luxury Car’ campaign, DAMAC hosted a Nissan car handover ceremony at One Za’abeel, Dubai, bringing together homeowners and their families, brokers and invited guests. The evening celebrated customers who purchased qualifying DAMAC properties during the campaign and received Nissan vehicles based on the value of their purchase, such as the Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD, Nissan Patrol SE Platinum City or Nissan Patrol NISMO.

For many families, the evening represented more than the receipt of a car. It was a celebration of home ownership, personal progress and their long-term future in Dubai.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases, joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion, lifestyle, and sports brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Chelsea Football Club, and Oracle Red Bull Racing. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

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For more information, please contact:

Shalaka Paradkar

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

DAMAC Properties

email: shalaka.paradkar@damacgroup.com