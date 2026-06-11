Ajman, UAE – Huawei Watch Face (MEA) has partnered with Ajman University to launch a designer cultivation and recruitment initiative aimed at developing emerging digital talent and expanding opportunities for creators within Huawei's smartwatch ecosystem across the Middle East and Africa.



The initiative was introduced through an on-campus engagement session held at Ajman University on May 13, where more than 200 students registered their interest in joining Huawei's designer community and participating in future design projects, competitions and ecosystem activities.



The collaboration forms part of Huawei's broader efforts to nurture a regional pipeline of creative talent and support aspiring designers in transforming their skills into real-world commercial opportunities through the growing digital and wearable technology economy.



During the session, students and faculty members from design-related disciplines were introduced to Huawei's Watch Face Program, including participation pathways, design standards, submission requirements and opportunities available through Huawei's global platform.



Participants learned how watch face designs can be developed, published and distributed through Huawei's Watch Face Store, enabling creators to gain practical experience working on commercial projects while building professional portfolios and expanding their reach to users across multiple markets. Huawei's Watch Face ecosystem currently offers more than 100,000 watch faces globally.



Designers whose works are successfully launched on the platform receive official Huawei certification, recognising their creative and technical capabilities. Outstanding creators may also be invited to participate in Huawei events, designer showcases and developer activities, providing additional opportunities to connect with industry professionals and gain wider visibility for their work.



Selected watch face designs may be featured across Huawei's platforms and recommended to users across the Middle East, Africa and other international markets, enabling emerging designers to showcase their creativity to a global audience.



William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Cloud Service, Middle East and Africa, said: “The future of digital experiences will increasingly be shaped by creative talent that understands the needs and preferences of local communities. Through initiatives such as the Huawei Watch Face Program, we are creating opportunities for emerging designers across the Middle East and Africa to transform their creativity into commercially viable digital products, reach wider audiences and gain valuable industry experience. With Huawei wearables having shipped more than 200 million units globally, creators today have unprecedented opportunities to reach users at scale through wearable technology. Taking localized Middle Eastern designs as the starting point for watch face creation, and integrating local cultural elements with contemporary design language, we aim to present visually distinctive regional expressions to global users while promoting the global appreciation and export of culture. The enthusiastic response from students at Ajman University reflects the growing interest in digital design and innovation among the region’s next generation of creators.”



Mohammed Azmi Al Betar, Professor, College of Engineering and Information Technology, Ajman University, said: "This collaboration provides students with valuable exposure to industry practices, emerging technologies and commercial design requirements. It allows them to apply their creativity in practical environments while gaining insights into career pathways within the digital economy. We are pleased to work alongside Huawei in creating new opportunities that support student development and innovation."



As part of the partnership, Ajman University will continue supporting future activities related to the program, including student engagement initiatives, project collaboration opportunities and talent development programs. Both organisations will explore additional opportunities for cooperation across design, technology and experiential learning.



Insights gathered through the initiative will help inform future design competitions, workshops and community engagement activities planned across the Middle East and Africa, further strengthening Huawei's regional creator ecosystem and commitment to cultivating local talent.



To learn more about Huawei's Watch Face Program, email: watchfacemea@huawei.com

About Huawei

Huawei Consumer Business Group is the leader of the all-scenario AI life, covering smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, family devices, and cloud-based services. Huawei is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the benefits of innovation with people around the world. The company’s mission is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988, Ajman University (AU) is the first private university in the Gulf region and the first in the UAE to admit expatriate students of both genders. As a pioneer in inclusion and innovation, AU was among the first institutions worldwide to receive global accreditation from the UK’s QAA, and also earned accreditation from the US’s WSCUC, making it the first non-profit private university in the Arab region to achieve this distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU is ranked 440th globally and 6th in the UAE. It ranks 1st in the UAE for international student ratio, 3rd for employer reputation, and has been awarded an overall 5-star QS rating along with 5 stars in eight individual categories. The university offers 46 nationally accredited undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs, has a global alumni network of over 38,000, and adheres to the motto "Make it Happen," blending innovation with a spirit of compassion.