Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 5-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 178%.

Subscriptions worth BD 266.857 million were received for the BD 150 million issue, which carries a maturity of 5 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 17th June 2026 and matures on 17th June 2031, is 6.700%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.46 (ISIN BH000L925202).