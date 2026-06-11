Dubai, UAE – Dubai Insurance has announced the launch of a new collaboration with Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of the Chamber’s newly introduced “Member Privileges” initiative, designed to provide added value and tailored business support solutions to its members across the emirate.

Through the partnership, Dubai Insurance will offer exclusive and customized insurance solutions to Abu Dhabi Chamber members, supporting businesses and individuals with protection services tailored to the evolving needs of today’s dynamic economic environment. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to empowering the private sector, enhancing business resilience, and supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs as they navigate rapid market transformation.

The collaboration forms part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s broader strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of the business ecosystem and provide members with access to premium services, preferential offerings, and strategic partnerships across multiple sectors.

As part of the initiative, Chamber members will gain access to a range of insurance-related benefits and advisory support designed to simplify protection planning for businesses and employees alike. The collaboration will focus on delivering enhanced value through tailored corporate insurance solutions, health and wellbeing coverage options, risk management support, and customer-centric service experiences aimed at supporting business continuity and operational confidence. Dubai Insurance will also work closely with the Chamber community to better understand the evolving needs of businesses across various industries and contribute to creating a more secure and sustainable commercial environment within Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE market.

His Excellency Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Insurance through our Member Privileges initiative, enabling our members—particularly SMEs—to access tailored insurance solutions that support their operational needs. This partnership reflects the Chamber’s commitment to expanding the range of services and benefits available to our members, empowering them to access innovative solutions that support business growth and enhance competitiveness, contributing to long-term sustainability and prosperity.”

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance commented saying: “Today’s businesses require more than traditional insurance solutions. They need flexible, forward-thinking protection models that support growth and long-term confidence not forgetting continuity. Through this collaboration with Abu Dhabi Chamber, we are proud to provide members with exclusive insurance offerings designed to support both businesses and individuals in a rapidly evolving market landscape.”

He added saying: “At Dubai Insurance, we remain committed to developing customer-centric solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for economic growth, innovation, and sustainable business development.”

The initiative further reinforces Dubai Insurance’s role in supporting the UAE’s business community through strategic partnerships, innovative insurance services, and solutions that contribute to a stronger and more future-ready private sector ecosystem.

About Dubai Insurance

Dubai Insurance is one of the UAE’s leading insurance providers, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions to individuals and corporates. With a strong focus on innovation, governance, and customer trust, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in the UAE.

For further information on Dubai Insurance please visit www.dubins.ae.

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