Dubai, UAE — AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (AlHuda CIBE – UAE) successfully conducted the Orientation Session of its Professional Development Program on Interest-Free Banking & Finance – Ethiopia Edition on 10th June 2026 at 04:00 PM UAE Time via Zoom. The session marked the formal commencement of a transformative two-month virtual training initiative running through to 10th August 2026, offered entirely free of cost to Ethiopian financial sector professionals.

The orientation drew significant participation from banking professionals, regulators, microfinance practitioners, insurance experts, and industry stakeholders from across Ethiopia, reflecting the country's strong and growing interest in Shariah-compliant and interest-free financial systems.

The orientation session featured two distinguished guest speakers whose insights set a powerful tone for the program ahead:

Mr. Frezer Ayalew Mohammed | Director, Supervision Directorate, National Bank of Ethiopia, speaking under the patronage of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Mr. Frezer brought the perspective of Ethiopia's foremost financial regulator to the session. He highlighted the regulatory strides Ethiopia has made in enabling a conducive environment for interest-free banking and underscored the significance of capacity building for professionals as the country advances its interest-free financial ecosystem. His address reinforced the National Bank of Ethiopia's commitment to supporting the growth of ethical and inclusive finance in the country.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair | Chief Executive Officer, AlHuda CIBE – UAE, welcomed participants and outlined the program's vision, structure, and expected outcomes. He affirmed that Ethiopia represents one of the most promising and dynamic markets for Islamic finance in Africa, backed by a growing regulatory framework, a young professional workforce, and strong public demand for ethical financial alternatives. He stated:

"Interest-free banking is not only a financial alternative but a complete system that promotes financial inclusion, economic stability, and sustainable development. Through this program, we aim to equip Ethiopian professionals with the tools, knowledge, and global perspective required to build strong, resilient, and forward-looking interest-free financial institutions that serve every segment of society."

The program is conducted under the patronage of the National Bank of Ethiopia and in collaboration with leading industry associations including the Ethiopian Interest Free Finance Professionals Association (EIFFPA), Ethiopian Bankers Association (EBA), Association of Ethiopian Insurers (AEI), Association of Ethiopian Microfinance Institutions (AEMFI), Organization for Participatory Economy and Finance (OPEF), and the Network of Ethiopia's Women in Finance (NEWFin). The program is further supported by media partners African Renaissance Television (ARTS TV) and Najashi TV, reflecting a unified, sector-wide commitment to advancing ethical and inclusive finance across Ethiopia.

Running from 10th June to 10th August 2026, this free-of-charge virtual program via Zoom is designed for bankers, regulators, insurance practitioners, microfinance professionals, and industry stakeholders. It covers Interest-Free Banking, Takaful, Microfinance, and Shariah-compliant financial operations.

Building on its sustained engagement with Ethiopia financial sector, AlHuda CIBE is proud to announce the 6th Interest-Free Banking and Takaful Forum 2026, scheduled for 22nd July 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Held annually in Ethiopia, this flagship forum serves as a premier platform connecting global expertise with Africa's emerging Islamic finance markets. The event brings together regulators, financial institutions, industry practitioners, and policymakers to advance dialogue, share best practices, and accelerate the growth of Shariah-compliant finance across the continent.

About AlHuda CIBE

AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (AlHuda CIBE) is a leading global institution dedicated to the development and promotion of Islamic banking and finance. Since 2005, AlHuda CIBE has contributed to Islamic finance awareness, capacity building, and policy development across more than 50 countries. Its comprehensive services span Advisory and Consultancy, Research and Development, Education and Capacity Building, Shariah Advisory, and Publications and Events — supported by specialized sub-brands including the Takaful Consultancy Wing, CEIMF, Sukuk Advisory, Halal Research Council (HRC), and AlHuda Centre of Modest Fashion (CMF). AlHuda CIBE continues to play a leading role in shaping the future of interest-free finance and fostering financial inclusion across Africa and the wider Muslim world.

Media Contact

Ms. Shagufta Perveen

Manager Communications, AlHuda CIBE

Email: info@alhudacibe.com

Phone: +971 52 865 5523

Website: www.alhudacibe.com

Program Page: www.alhudacibe.com/viethiopia2026