Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: A broad set of outdoor comfort systems have been installed in Ras Al Khaimah at Al Qawasim Corniche, Jebel Jais Viewing Deck, Wadi Shawka Park and Bear Grylls Adventure Camp. These systems will improve visitor comfort and allow a better experience by reducing the heat of the outdoors in specific areas.

The outdoor comfort systems consist of various combinations of shading, misting, fans, and pavement surface treatment, which can reduce the outdoor temperature by up to 10℃ under the right conditions. They were designed and installed by experienced suppliers, after a study of the weather and wind conditions at the locations.

On the occasion of a visit to the installations at Al Qawasim Corniche, H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said “Ras Al Khaimah offers a vast variety of enjoyable outdoor spaces to residents and tourists. Recent innovations in outdoor cooling can make those outdoor spaces more enjoyable and comfortable even in the summer months. Ras Al Khaimah Municipality collaborated with Marjan, Public Services Department, RAK Leisure LLC and American University of Ras Al Khaimah to select, install and manage a broad set of solutions, supporting a range of recreational facilities, from outdoor seating areas to walkways and running tracks. We invite residents to visit these sites and enjoy a better experience.”

The new installations are currently operating from 5pm until 11pm every day at Al Qawasim Corniche, Wadi Shawka Park and Bear Grylls Adventure Camp, and from 1pm until 5pm at Jebel Jais Viewing Deck. They are closely monitored by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality together with American University of Ras Al Khaimah. The best performing systems will be considered in plans for new developments and additional installations in touristic and recreational areas in the future, to improve visitor experience.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.